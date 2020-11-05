A student donning a red Trump mask sat in a cushioned blue chair across from one of the organizers of several Black Lives Matter protests on campus. The organizer had been waiting in a blue bucket hat, phone in hand, for someone to sit across from him.
Andrew Charlton was one of several students sporting articles of clothing or carrying flags in support of President Donald Trump outside of Mackey Arena Tuesday afternoon.
Former Vice President Joe Biden narrowly won Tippecanoe County this year by an approximately 400-vote margin. When former President Barack Obama won the county in 2008, it was in large part due to thousands of student votes, precinct data from that year shows.
But in 2016, Trump won the county by nearly 3,000 votes. Support for the president was pronounced on campus on Election Day. Trump won Indiana handily with 58.5% of the vote to Biden’s 39.5%. The national race had not been called as of Wednesday evening.
Charlton and Noah Smith, one of many students involved in organizing BLM protests on campus, sat down on chairs two students brought from their dorms to have a discussion.
Though much of the talk was drowned out by the shouts of a nearby Antifa member and cars passing by, the two discussed the president’s response to the BLM movement.
“From my perspective it seems like Trump has done a lot for (minority) communities,” Charlton said.
Smith later handed his phone to Charlton to speak to D'Yan Berry, the former president of the Black Student Union, who was on a FaceTime call.
Berry said the two debated about how Trump had enabled white supremacy and misinformation, which Charlton added was “still information,” and how the president runs his Twitter account.
Charlton did concede that he wasn’t entirely comfortable with Trump, saying “hopefully we can get some better options.”
After talking to Berry on the phone, he said he had homework to do, but thanked her for speaking with him, adding “I don’t talk to leftists that much."
“Whoever wins, it’s gonna be okay,” Charlton said before leaving.
“I hope,” Smith said.
A campus clash
Several Trump supporters at Mackey were dressed in full suits bearing American flags. Others marched down campus to the Engineering Fountain on Election Day.
Just a minute later, a group of anti-Trump activists started walking down the same path, bent on catching up to the Trump group.
The anti-Trump students held makeshift signs reading “love is not a sin” and “hammer down hate.” One of the group members blasted a song containing expletives aimed toward Trump.
The two groups met near the Black Cultural Center, where Brian Lee, a junior in the College of Engineering, taunted the Trump supporters through a megaphone.
The Trump supporters largely ignored the heckling.
“We are just walking around supporting our president and those people just want to cause a scene,” said Sam, one of the Trump supporters who declined to give his last name. “We represent order and they represent chaos — it’s as simple as that.”
While the anti-Trump activists followed the Trump supporters around residential campus, the Trump supporters rarely turned around to acknowledge the others behind them, resulting in little verbal clash. When asked whether they would talk to the others, the students replied with a resounding no.
The students against Trump weren’t interested in having a conversation either, they said.
“We are making sure that people understand that this hate is not popular nor welcome here,” Lee announced through his megaphone.
Lucca Carvalho, a senior in the College of Engineering who said he supported Trump, immediately shot back, “You’re the ones following us!”
As the students against Trump closed in on the Trump supporters, they encouraged passerby to join in but were unsuccessful in attracting more people.
“What’s the most sad part is that they can’t even get energy on a college campus,” Carvalho said, “which is the most liberal demographic.”
The Trump supporters did not pass through inconspicuously. They received many honks of support and positive acknowledgments. Some Biden supporters shouted epithets from their vehicles as they passed, many of which were returned by the marching students.
As described by one of the activists who wished not to be identified, their group’s purpose was to send a message to the campus.
“I’m not going to change what they believe,” the anti-Trump activist said, pointing to the Trump supporters. “But I want to make sure that the other students on the campus understand that they are welcomed and accepted here.”
Matthew Heagerty, a senior in the College of Engineering, said the anti-Trump march was an idea that materialized in a large group chat he was in. The weight of this election drove him to come out, he added.
The Trump supporters were not part of a formal group. They came out to express their support for the president.
“We support what he’s done for the country and what he’s got planned for the country,” Carvalho said. “People that I know who are moderates or even left-leaning — that plan got them to vote Trump because they are people that love this country and want to see it prosper.”
