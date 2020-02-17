Driving a bus may seem like a daunting task — especially in the winter months — but some CityBus drivers have mastered the techniques necessary for getting students across campus safely.
“Safety-wise, in terms of the bus, you want to make sure that the tire treads are good — basically just take it easy, go slow,” said Mary Barelli, a full-time CityBus driver for the Ross-Ade route.
Barelli said operating the buses in the winter months takes some changes.
“It takes longer to warm up,” Barelli said. “You’re opening the doors a lot so the cold air comes in.”
She also said CityBus rarely cancels routes due to weather — the service tries to remain open whenever possible.
Barelli, who has been driving for CityBus for eight years, recalls only one instance of the buses closing due to bad weather.
“It snowed really bad, and the town — the city of Lafayette — shut everything down except for emergency vehicles,” Barelli said.
During the coldest day of 2019, when the wind chill reached below negative 30 degrees, the CityBus center even extended their hours, Barelli said.
“We still drove, and I know the CityBus Center was open late for people who didn’t have a place to go right away,” Barelli said. “They stayed open pretty late to try and keep people warm.”
Patrick Dinsmore, a CityBus driver who usually drives the Silver Loop around campus, said on cold days he feels for riders.
“It wasn’t really bad driving the bus then, but I felt really bad for my customers because they had to wait for the buses out there,” Dinsmore said.
He said he has a few methods to check for ice on the roads and ensure the safety of his passengers.
“When the street is shiny,” he said, “especially if you can see that it’s really shiny like a mirror, I try to go as slow as possible.”
The Silver Loop buses are usually double the length of standard buses, but Dinsmore said the difference does not make driving them that much different.
“You have to take the turns a little bit wider, and I’m always checking my mirrors to see where the rear tires are,” Dinsmore said. “But compared to (the smaller buses) it’s not a big difference and you get used to it pretty fast.”
Barelli finds driving her bus route interesting because of all the people she gets to meet.
“I just enjoy talking to people, and meeting new people and the kind of camaraderie that you have with other drivers,” Barelli said.