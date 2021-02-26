Students may have to reset their wireless devices after an update to PAL and Eduroam wireless networks on March 4, according to a Purdue press release.
The update is scheduled for 11 p.m., but should not affect all wireless devices, the release said.
Users who have trouble connecting to the network should reset their wireless settings. To reset, users should open their wireless network settings, choose to “forget” their settings, then reconnect using their Purdue user ID and password.
The update will only affect wireless networks on the West Lafayette campus and no system downtime is expected.