INDIANAPOLIS - Purdue President Mitch Daniels will receive just 89% of his “at-risk pay” in addition to his base salary this year, trustees announced at Friday morning’s board meeting.
This change and others were discussed during the Purdue Board of Trustees meeting held for the first time at the Purdue Polytechnic High School in downtown Indianapolis.
Fundraising, number of donors drop
A drop in the number of donors lowered Daniels’ compensation for this year.
Daniels' salary is determined based off a performance-goal system, with 20% from student affordability, 25% from student success, 30% from fundraising and 25% from operations, according to a Purdue release.
Trustee Malcolm DeKryger said Daniels met most of the goals that were approved in December, save for the standards hit hardest by COVID-19.
“While it’s not a total disaster,” DeKryger said, fundraising levels came in at just 12% opposed to the 30% goal, the release stated. The number of donors reported thus far is also lower than Daniels’ threshold for that portion of his at-risk pay, he added.
Daniels’ base salary this year was $430,500, and his at-risk stipend was $191,572.50, which equates to 89% of half of his base salary. This will result in Daniels losing $23,677.50 of his salary.
Staff, faculty report burnout
Deb Nichols, chair of the faculty senate, said faculty members and graduate students are exhibiting signs of burnout.
She said 61% report they’re not engaging in enough high-quality interaction with others.
“Wellbeing and mental health are something I hear of quite a bit,” Nichols said.
She said 46% of graduate students reported being more concerned than they were in early July.
Many expressed financial concerns and concerns regarding insurance and medical bills. Graduate students specifically are worried about layoffs, she said, as well as losing their stipends and the risks involved with being in the classroom during the pandemic.
One-third of administrative and operational staff also have concerns over finances “particularly because we changed the benefits,” Nichols said.
“As we continue to move through this time, there’s a lot of concerns on people’s minds,” trustee Don Thompson said, “and we just have to be mindful of … mental health.”
“This (survey) was early August,” Daniels said, noting the results seemed “pretty natural.”
Two faculty members honored
Agriculture professor Maria Marshall was named the Jim and Lois Ackerman Professor in Agricultural Economics after a recommendation from the academic and student affairs committee.
“She’s founder and director of the Purdue Institute for Family Business,” Provost Jay Akridge said. “Professor Marshall has made both creative and longstanding contributions.”
Similarly, agricultural and biological engineering professor Andrea Vacca was named the faculty chair of the Maha Fluid Power Research Center.
“Professor Vacca has an accomplished record,” Akridge said. “His research has been consistently funded by the NSF.”
New IUPUI cybersecurity degree approved
The board approved a new bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity with an experiential learning component.
“The need for this type of a field is huge,” DeKryger said, “so I’m really excited we can expand this year at IUPUI.”
The target audience focuses on students from the central Indiana area, said Lingxi Li, IUPUI professor of electrical and computer engineering. He adding that students will be able to partner with businesses through the degree.
Polytechnic Institute Dean Gary Bertoline emphasized the demand for students majoring in cybersecurity and said he isn’t worried that the degree reflects similar ones.
Construction of wildlife care facility
A plan was approved to build a new wildlife area animal care building at the meeting as well, according to a Purdue release.
The 4,750-square-foot facility, which will begin construction in April, will replace the existing Animal Care Facility in the Purdue Wildlife Area.
"This new facility will meet the strict federal guidelines for animal care and will allow Purdue to remain competitive when applying for federal research funds," Michael B. Cline, senior vice president for administrative operations, said in the release.
Building a new facility would be a better "long-term value" than renovating the existing building, he added.
The estimated $2.7 million project is projected to be finished in January 2022.