Frederick Ross Ford, Purdue alumnus and former executive vice president and treasurer died on Friday. He was 85 years old.
Ford earned three degrees at Purdue: a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering, a master’s in industrial management and a doctorate in organizational theory. He began his career at Purdue in 1959 as assistant to the business manager, where he worked his way up to vice president and treasurer in 1974.
He was promoted to executive vice president and treasurer the following year, where he managed the securities, properties, funds and trust funds that belonged to the university.
He retired in 1998, the same year he was awarded an honorary doctorate from the Krannert School of Management, according to an obituary published in the Journal & Courier.
Ford also oversaw the financing and construction of Steven C. Beering College of Liberal Arts and Education, Hillenbrand Hall, the Purdue Mall, Founder’s Park, Academy Park and the Purdue Bell Tower.
Ford Dining Court, the university’s first freestanding dining court, was named after Ford and his wife Mary in 2004.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the university Monday.