When Therese Malinowski first considered creating a comprehensive sexual-assault database for colleges in Illinois, she was told it probably wasn’t a good idea.
“I had people telling me, ‘Don’t do this, this could only lead to trouble,’” the freshman in the College of Engineering from Downers Grove, Illinois, said.
Now, Project Dandelion is featured on the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault website. When the project launched in January, it received 14,000 page views in the first week, and Malinowski has since been honored as a National Gold Award Girl Scout.
Annie Gilmartin, the program manager of highest awards for the Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana, says only 10 Girl Scouts nationwide are selected for the award every year.
“It’s always been a Girl Scouts tradition to elevate girls’ voices and girls’ achievements,” Gilmartin said. “To elevate a project that has that female in mind and is a resource for them to educate themselves and ultimately make a choice that’s going to be best for them — that’s something that we’re proud to elevate to that national level.”
Gilmartin said Malinowski’s commitment to staying involved with Project Dandelion after graduating high school and her drive to partner with organizations to assist in further updating the statistics deserved the national attention the award offers.
Malinowski said although the publicity was “amazing,” the project “isn’t really about me … it just felt like something I needed to do.”
She was inspired to create the project after watching “The Hunting Ground” with her classmates, a documentary about rape on college campuses.
After watching the documentary, she and her friends began researching sexual assault data from the colleges they wanted to attend. They didn’t find much.
“There’s nothing online,” she said. “You can’t find anything.”
The information the high schoolers were able to find was either incredibly sparse or buried in 100-page “Fire and Safety reports”, according to Malinowski.
Colleges are required to report sexual assault data under Title IX, but Malinowski said this policy doesn’t guarantee that the data is accurate or reported in full.
“You have no way of telling if the numbers are correct because they’re so underreported,” she said.
The idea of her and her classmates attending schools without transparent or comprehensive sexual assault data was unsettling, Malinowski said. She believes everyone deserves to feel safe at the college they’re attending.
Malinowski first reached out to her personal safety and wellness teacher with the idea to create an online database to document sexual assaults.
Originally, Malinowski wanted to take the project national, but her teacher advised her to start on a smaller level. She opted to focus on providing quality information for Illinois, and to consider expansion if that went well.
Malinowski needed more help. So she partnered with Anisha Bhatia, the senior prevention educator at the Family Shelter Service of Metropolitan Family Services Dupage. Bhatia says the decision to assist with Project Dandelion was a “no-brainer.”
“This isn’t usually a topic that a lot of students consider when they’re choosing a college, and it should be,” Bhatia said. “Being able to make those independent and informed decisions is vital.”
Bhatia said the family shelter uses Project Dandelion as a resource when talking to students about how to foster healthy relationships. Often, the conversation is an uncomfortable one.
“Projects such as this give us a jumping-off point to have those conversations, not only within our peer groups, but also within our agencies,” she said. “It helps us move forward.”
Malinowski also recruited student volunteers to attend “research parties,” where they’d collect data from each Illinois college. In total, the volunteers conducted about 225 hours of research, she estimated.
But finding the information they needed wasn’t a walk in the park.
“I really tried to get a deeper angle on each college by contacting the college to maybe put us in touch with students,” she said, “but because I was just one high-schooler at the time, I was not taken very seriously.”
Malinowski and her team contacted a total of 170 colleges to ask for more detailed information, but she said she only received a response from one.
“I definitely heard the word ‘no’ a lot,” Malinowski said. By navigating the organizational and technical difficulties of tracking down information, she said she developed her leadership skills and learned to manage complicated roadblocks.
Despite the challenges, Malinowski said it was validating to see the power of her work.
“The most fulfilling part of it was hearing the public’s response to it. It prompted so many people to actually share their personal stories with me,” she said. “Feeling that personal connection with people who … say that this is a meaningful resource, it’s really powerful.”
Bhatia has also received positive feedback from the colleges themselves.
“A lot of the college advisers that I’ve spoken to have definitely mentioned that this is a helpful resource that they promote on their campuses,” she said.
Malinowski spoke to the name of the project, revealing its personal significance to her.
“For me, dandelions were always a symbol of strength and resilience even in tough times ... we don’t really regard them as flowers, we just kind of dismiss them,” she said. “I feel like that’s kind of how we treat the issue (of sexual assault) in general.”
Looking forward, Malinowski hopes the project can expand to include more universities.
“I’m going to try to develop a team with the Girl Scouts and see if anyone has an in with a larger national organization,” she said.
She hopes to eventually partner with the Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network. RAINN is the preeminent resource for victims of sexual assault, Malinowski said, and a dream of hers is to use her database to contribute to the organization’s cause.
Right now, however, Malinowski is just trying to pass her classes and be admitted into the aerospace engineering program.
“I’m very set on that right now,” she said with a laugh, “just as long as my GPA pulls through.”