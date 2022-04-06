A criminal mischief case was reported to the West Lafayette Police Department Monday after Sigma Chi members allegedly destroyed property in their fraternity house, according to WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson.
“Officers took a complaint regarding several members of a fraternity, who do not live in the house, had come to the fraternity and started destroying things inside,” Ferguson said.
The subjects were still actively destroying property like furniture and windows, when officers arrived, Ferguson said.
Five suspects were identified and the fraternity is still working to determine how much damage was caused and whether or not they will pursue criminal action against the offenders.