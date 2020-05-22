U.S. government buildings will fly the flag at half-staff through Memorial Day weekend in memory of the nearly 100,000 people who have died of COVID-19, President Trump announced Thursday night. The decision comes after Democratic leaders in Congress sent a letter to the president requesting the gesture.
"I will be lowering the flags on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments to half-staff over the next three days in memory of the Americans we have lost to the CoronaVirus," Trump said via Twitter.
Meanwhile, Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb directed flags statewide to be flown at half-staff Sunday to honor the victims of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to news releases, and on Monday until sunset to commemorate Memorial Day.