Former Purdue and NFL player Chikezie Okeafor has been charged Wednesday with battery causing bodily injury after allegedly entering a neighbor's house Tuesday night and throwing him against a wall and onto his couch, angry over his and the neighbor's son playing a video game together.
The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Okeafor of Chardonnay Court in Lafayette "entered his residence and began talking 'shit' to his son about a video game, Fortnite, and how he needs to take it easy on his son, who lives next door," the neighbor told police, according to the probable cause affidavit.
When police arrived, the neighbor's black T-shirt was "torn apart, to the point where I could see his stomach," the officer wrote in his report. Officers also saw scratches and signs of other injuries.
The neighbor said he did not fight back with the man they referred to as "Chief," and other relatives in the house told police they witnessed the incident.
The neighbor, whose mother came downstairs and broke up the fight, according to the affidavit, told police 47-year-old Okeafor "was pushing him as if a defensive player would push."
When police walked next door to confront Okeafor, they heard screaming from inside and entered the house with weapons drawn, they wrote. A young woman came to the door in tears, according to the court document. Okeafor said the screaming the officers heard was from children being "too hyped from the video games they were playing."
Okeafor, who said he took his daughter back home from the neighbor's apartment, "couldn't provide a statement of what occurred," the affidavit said.
The former player who also played for West Lafayette Junior-Senior High School studied engineering at Purdue. Then-new coach Joe Tiller suspended him for the 1997 season for "conduct detrimental to the team," and then converted him from linebacker to defensive end for his senior year.
He went on to play professionally in San Francisco, Seattle and then Arizona, until 2010.
A 2009 New York Times article described Okeafor's unconventional pregame practices, including performing yoga during stretching and meditating during games. As a player, he also worked with a famous practitioner of Chinese boxing, Wing chun.
Jail records show he remains in the Tippecanoe County Jail on no bond as of Wednesday afternoon.