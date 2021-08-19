Sororities and fraternities will be opening their doors to new members this fall, with recruitment looking similar to last year’s hybrid model.
Delta Upsilon, a newly restarted men’s fraternity at Purdue, plans to follow the guidelines that the Interfraternity Council has set for the fall 2021 recruitment season, said philanthropy chair Nathaniel Thompson, a sophomore in the College of Engineering.
“It’s our top priority to keep everyone safe,” Thompson said. “(We’re looking forward) to meeting all of the new people on campus though.”
The IFC website says that an informal recruitment is coordinated in the first weeks of each semester. Recruitment events are held “in the beginning 2-4 weeks of each semester with bid cards being distributed after the first month of classes.”
This year fraternities will reach out via social media as well as in-person for a hybrid recruitment experience.
Florencia Chandra, the vice president of internal affairs for Asian interest sorority Delta Phi Lambda and a senior in the College of Science, said masks are going to be on indoors and can be worn outside if potential new members want, but are not mandatory.
She said that while they will be adhering to Purdue’s policies first, their national board says they are flexible to what each chapter can do in terms of COVID-19 safety during recruitment.
Brandon Cutler, the director of Fraternity, Sorority and Cooperative Life, said that recruitment itself will be “partially virtual” this year, with sorority recruitment specifically having the “first two rounds be virtual and the second weekend in-person.”
“I would encourage students to spend some time learning about the different organizations, do their research and try to learn more about the different councils and different organizations,” Cutler said. “(They should) try to find an organization that is a good fit for them personally and connects well to their values and things that they want to achieve in their time at Purdue and beyond.
“Each of our organizations should be supportive and create an environment where students should be well-positioned to achieve their goals; that’s why they are there to help them maximize their potential.”
Students can sign up for recruitment and learn more information about FSCL at purdue.edu/fscl.