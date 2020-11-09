Lia Stanciu, a professor of materials engineering, and her research team are developing a rapid, portable test to diagnose COVID-19.
Stanciu said her team is aiming to detect SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in under an hour. The technology utilizes an electrochemical biosensor using a graphene-based platform. The sensor would be connected to a smartphone which provides cloud-based diagnostic interpretation and telemedicine integration.
The point-of-care approach allows tests to be administered on-site or at home, mitigating public transmission during the testing process.
Stanciu’s team is partnering with IdentifySensors Biologics, a nanotechnology sensing company, to commercialize the product.
Ana Gomez, a second year doctoral student in materials engineering, demonstrated how one of the sensors is created using an inkjet printer. Using a coin-sized sensor base provided by the company, she printed the graphene on top of the sensor.
“Graphene is a good material,” Gomez said. “(It) has a much higher surface area and makes the DNA electrostatically attracted to it.”
The simplicity of the test is the key to making the technology report results faster while maintaining low costs.
“We’re trying to make a simple sensor,” Gomez said. “We’re just trying to put one type of biomolecule on the surface (of the sensor) and we’re trying to recognize one section of the virus.”
Thomas Sors, the assistant director for the Purdue Institute of Inflammation, Immunology and Infectious Disease, said this work is critical because much of the issue with COVID-19 is the inability to get test results back quickly.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the approved rapid antigen tests can return results in about 15 minutes. But — there’s a catch.
“The rapid tests that are being approved now by the FDA, many of them have a requirement that you must do this test in a lab that is CLIA certified or waived,” Sors said. “It causes people to travel to clinics or to collect their samples and mail those samples to labs in centralized facilities that have the big equipment.”
There is no timeline for launch, but Stanciu’s team meets with the company every week for updates.
“Since the beginning, the middle of March, we’ve been working on detecting SARS-CoV-2,” Garcia said. “We’re trying to work as fast as we can without sacrificing the quality of the work.”