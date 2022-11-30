“Bloody” shirts littered the floor and hung from poles in the lobby of Krach Leadership Center as images of protests and riot police flashed across the wall.
As four performers acting as Iranian protesters lay on makeshift hospital beds among the white shirts painted to look bloody, pink flower petals were thrown across their bodies in front of a teary-eyed crowd.
“Each of these petals represents one person killed by the Iranian regime,” said Negin Hosseini Goodrich, a lecturer at Purdue and a main speaker at the event.
The Iranian Cultural Club hosted a rally at Krach Wednesday night in support of protests in Iran which began after the death of Mahsa Amini in September.
The 22-year-old student was allegedly beaten to death by Iran’s morality police, a specialized police force utilized by the Iranian government to enforce strict accordance with fundamentalist Islamic law and practices.
Since Amini’s death, protests have spread across the country, and Iranian organizations in the United States have come out in support.
The rally on Wednesday was just one part of a larger national event coordinated by the Iranian Scholars for Liberty, an academia-based advocacy group in the United States. At the same time as the event in Krach, rallies were also held across the nation at over 200 American universities showing support for Iranian protests and calling for an end to the Iranian regime.
The event included a poem reading, a performance of the Iranian protest song “Daughters of the Land of Sun,” an opportunity for non-Iranian audience members to ask questions and an acted performance of Iranian riot police beating protesters.
“People in Iran are going out in the streets and fighting and giving their lives for freedom,” said Ali Rostampour, a member of the ISL and an actor at the event. “(Acting in the performance) is the least that I could do.”
Two representatives of the ISL, Parvaneh Rezaee and Mohammadali Mordeshi, co-hosted the event throughout the night, answering questions from audience members and reading out a list of demands, which included the immediate release of all political prisoners in Iran and democratic elections throughout the country.
“I watched police attack protesters from the university I graduated from, Sharif University. I couldn’t sleep for two nights after that,” Mordeshi said through tears. “They were using live ammunition.”
The speakers emphasized the death toll of the ongoing protests, citing continued fatalities at the hands of Iranian police as more evidence of the repressive nature of the Iranian government.
“Teenagers are sacrificing their lives,” Rezaee said. “More than 58 children have been killed. They are not just numbers, they are human beings.”
As the event wound down at the end of the night, audience members and speakers gathered in clusters, some chatting angrily about the Iranian government, others crying for the dead together.
Videos of protests and firefights in Iranian city streets projected on the wall of Krach continued to play, while somber music punctuated the end of the rally.
“We need to hold this regime accountable,” Goodrich said, “this regime which has committed so much brutality and taken so many lives.”