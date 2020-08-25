Neon Cactus will not be opening Thursday as planned, according to its owner, Shiela Cochran.
While the bar announced last month that it would be reopening Aug. 27, Cochran said it has been encouraged to wait until Stage 5 of Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s "Back on Track" plan.
The night club has been working with the Tippecanoe County Health Department, University officials and Holcomb’s orders to determine when it will be safe to reopen, she added.
“(Cochran) has called us and we have provided guidance overall,” Health Department Administrator Khala Hochstedler said.
Hochstedler said even if the state enters Stage 5, Tippecanoe County Health Officer Jeremy Adler’s mandate on bars sets stricter guidelines on the Cactus than those of Stage 5.
The mandate says dance floors and bar-top service must be discontinued, both of which are present at the nightclub. It also imposes a midnight closing time.
“It does talk about dance floors and bar seating,” Hochstedler said, “so those regulations would follow with the Cactus because they have a dance floor and they have bar seating.”
Cochran proposed that the bar might reopen on Sept. 10, the first Thursday after Labor Day, “but again, it’s so fluid right now, we’re just not 100% sure.”
Local bars have also met with Purdue administration to discuss what guidelines the University advises they follow, she said.
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty could not immediately be reached Tuesday for comment on these meetings.
“They say you can be open, but at what limit?” she asked. “Depending on the size of your venue, you have to bring in so many people to make it effective and affordable.”
While students can’t flood into the Cactus like in years past, Cochran said there are still ways to support the club.
Neon Cactus has a takeout license, which allows it to offer alcoholic drinks outside of the establishment, she said. Takeout service will be offered Thursday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
“We decided in the interim,” she said, “to bring in a little revenue, which we haven’t since March, to use our carryout license.”
Although the Cactus has been closed for months, it opened for a week in July, which Cochran said served as a trial run to test its ability to operate under state health guidelines. It closed a week later.
“We needed a kind of a run-through,” she said, “to make sure (reopening) was going to work.”
Cochran said a final reopening date is yet to be determined, depending on what mandates are enforced when the state reaches Stage 5.
“I’m assuming people will have to sit at tables and not be wandering around like we’re used to,” she said. “As of right now, dance floors are closed, which is a big part of our venue.
“We’re just going to play it by ear.”