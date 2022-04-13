A paper flyer with a photo of Purdue student Adonis Tuggle was posted to a lamp post near Memorial Mall Wednesday morning.
It was taken down around 11:30 a.m. after being washed out by the rained.
The flyer featured a picture of Tuggle with the words: “My name is Adonis Tuggle. I am a liar and a coward who can’t handle the consequences of my actions. I defamed and slandered Officer Selke to hide my embarrassment and didn’t apologize. Don’t let me forget it."
The flyer was posted seemingly in response to the release of body cam footage depicted Tuggle's altercation with Purdue police officer Jon Selke on Feb. 4. A special prosecutor assigned to the case decided not to charge either party with a crime. He said Selke should be "commended," and said Tuggle "used race to deflect his wrongful behavior."
A day earlier, "ACAB" and "pigs" was seen spray painted on the bell tower and the Engineering Fountain in response to the same event.
Dean of Students Katherine Sermersheim didn't say whether a flyer targeting a specific student would be considered free speech or harassment, but referred The Exponent to Purdue's posting policy. It reads:
"The placement of posters, notices, flyers or other similar materials on any permanent University structures (e.g. buildings, utility poles, lamp posts, fountains, fixed trash containers, benches, trees, sidewalks, etc.) or any other area not specifically designated by the University as appropriate for posting is prohibited."