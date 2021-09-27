Sirisha Bandla, a former Boilermaker and the second Indian-born woman to go to space, has inspired countless women around the world and came to Purdue on Friday to inspire more.
“There were a ton (of positive messages) from young women in India that were just incredible and it really uplifted me even before the flight,” she said.
Bandla, a member of the Virgin Galactic crew, visited students on Friday for the Asian American and Asian Resource and Cultural Center speaker series.
Not making it into NASA, Bandla’s journey to space was non-traditional.
“My eyesight went from pretty bad to really bad, past the point where I didn’t qualify to be a NASA astronaut,” Bandla said.
She worked in L3Harris Technologies with military aircraft when Steven Collicott, a Purdue professor in the School of Aeronautics and Astronautics, presented her an opportunity to work on a policy job in Washington D.C.
Collicott called her and said they were looking for a technical person to communicate technical information to the public and the policymakers.
“He said, ‘And by the way, Virgin Galactic is one of the companies that is a part of this association,’” Bandla said.
Bandla said she thought this would allow her to get in touch with Virgin Galactic and accepted the job even though she “had no idea what she was doing.”
“What I did here at Purdue, I had a really good foundation, honestly, to be able to tackle a new problem and be somewhat successful in it,” she said.
While doing policy work, Mike Moses, Purdue alumnus and president of Virgin Galactic called Bandla to ask if she could temporarily fill a spot of the product manager for the microgravity research.
Bandla accepted. Years later, she was given a spot in the flight crew because they wanted to test the microgravity experience during the flight.
She attributes a lot of her success to her experience at Purdue.
“I say this sincerely that I am here where I am today because of my education and my time at Purdue,” she said.
After having achieved her lifelong dream of going to space, Bandla said she wants to help more people get into space the non-traditional way and make space travel more accessible to everyone.
“I really think the world would be a better place if more people had the opportunity to see Earth from space,” she said. “I’m going to continue to help make that possible.”