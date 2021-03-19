Purdue's University Senate will discuss racial equity, menstruation product accessibility, child care and more during its meeting on Monday.
Here's what you should know.
CARES Act
The University Senate will call upon the U.S. Congress to allocate increased emergency funds to "protect public higher education."
"The American Council on Education reports that a minimum of $50 billion is needed to keep public higher education from collapsing," Senate legislature states.
So far, the CARES Act has allocated $14 billion to higher education, per the document.
School of Interdisciplinary Studies
The Equity and Diversity Committee is set to request the reversal of intended funding cuts and restructuring to the School of Interdisciplinary Studies.
SIS is a program that includes the departments of African American Studies, American Studies, Asian American Studies, Comparative Literature, Critical Disability Studies, Digital Humanities, Film & Video Studies, Global Studies, Islamic Studies, Jewish Studies, Latin American and Latino Studies, LGBTQ Studies, Linguistics, Native American and Indigenous Studies, Peace Studies, Religious Studies and Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies.
According to senate legislature, advocating for "racial justice" as a University while cutting the budget for a department that seeks to research these marginalized groups reflects poorly on Purdue.
"Publicly espousing advocacy of racial justice and inclusion while not providing material help for faculty and graduate students who pursue these objectives appears to be, if not functioning as, hypocrisy in action," the proposed document states.
The Exponent has reported on the proposed changes to the SIS last summer, which can be found here.
Menstruation products
The Equity and Diversity Committee will propose that menstruation products, such as tampons and sanitary pads, and disposal bins be places in all University restrooms, not just women's restrooms.
This legislation says that since menstruation products are already provided at no cost in women's and gender-neutral restrooms on campus, they should be provided in all bathrooms to provide fair and consistent treatment for all students and employees at Purdue.
"Some men require menstruation products," the proposal states.
Prior reporting on the "Period Project" can be found here.
Purdue-affiliated child care
The Faculty Affairs Committee and the Equity and Diversity Committee will ask Purdue to ensure that adequate child-care facilities be made available on campus.
Purdue's cost of child care currently uses a "sliding scale" for payment, which means those who make less do not have to pay as much as those who earn much more. The document states that the lowest-income bracket for the child care, though, is $75,000 or less, and those in that bracket must pay roughly $10,000 to $14,000 per year for care depending on the age of their child.
The legislature cites the minimum annual salary for graduate students, which is $18,538, and the minimum annual salary for the lowest-paid staff member, which is $20,800.
The sliding scale fees must be adjusted to reflect the full range of salaries earned by staff and graduate students, the document states.
For more background information on the child-care disparities at Purdue, see previous Exponent reporting here.
Grade updates
The Educational Policy Committee recommends that grade status updates should be made available to students at least twice during the course of the semester.
The Purdue Student Government has worked with the committee to get students more access to their grades throughout the semester. For more context, see our previous reporting.
Freshman admission criteria
University Senate Student Affairs Committee and the Equity and Diversity Committee proposed that the "test flexible" approach for undergraduate admissions be continued into Fall 2022.
The "test flexible" idea was create due to the restrictions to standardized testing — such as the ACT and SAT — because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The senate will request that the Office of Admissions continue this criteria flexibility and that different colleges within the University create "detailed individualized criteria for applicant admissions."