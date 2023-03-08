Two weeks before conservative commentator Michael Knowles is set to visit campus for a talk with the Purdue University College Republicans, the Purdue Graduate Student Government approved a resolution to release a statement in support of LGBTQ students.
“I’m dismayed to see this speaker was invited to the university when Purdue purports to be dedicated to diversity and inclusion,” PGSG president Alex Sato said. “When you have demagogues like that attacking vulnerable members of society, it’s not alright.”
In the same meeting, PGSG passed a resolution in support of striking graduate workers at Temple University and called on Purdue to recognize the establishment of a Southwest Asian and North African Cultural Center.
Michael Knowles
Authored by doctoral student in the College of Science, Daphne Fauber, three hours before the start of the meeting on Wednesday, the emergency bill condemns Knowles
“I encourage any statement that PGSG makes (after this passes) to focus on celebrating our trans and non-binary peers,” Fauber said. “This bill should be about showing love to these people that are under attack right now.”
Fauber said Knowles’ name wasn’t included in the bill, because people like him just want attention.
Senator Somosmita Mitra successfully created an amendment to send the resolution to Purdue Student Government, the Student Activities Office, both of which oversee the Student Organization Grant Allocation Board grants and Jamez Crox, the primary advisor to the Purdue College Republicans.
The bill passed 36-2 with eight abstentions.
SWANA
PGSG passed two resolutions regarding the long-pursued Southwest Asian and North African Cultural Center.
The first followed up a previous bill calling on Purdue to recognize a SWANA Cultural Center which was jointly endorsed with PSG last semester. The new bill features new wording changes and more inclusive language and will be the final version of the bill before it is sent to the University Senate.
There have been several bills over the last year from PSG and PGSG to add SWANA classification and encourage a SWANA Cultural Center, but none have progressed past the University Senate, The Exponent previously reported.
The second bill would add a SWANA heritage month to the PGSG calendar.
“There are people (at Purdue) that are part of this demographic and there’s a need for them to have their own space to where they can feel comfortable,” PGSG Diversity Committee chair Rasul Diop said.
The bill passed 42-1 with one abstention.
Temple University Strikes
After Temple University Graduate Students’ Association membership voted to reject an agreement with Temple University on Feb. 21, PGSG passed a bill to show solidarity with the striking graduate students in Philadelphia.
“We’re all grad students and if we stand in solidarity we have a stronger voice,” Sato said.
The bill passed unanimously.
Cricket Club
Authored by Sudhanshu Sekhar, Bill SP23-B007 would provide financial support to the Cricket Club at Purdue University to participate in the 2023 National Championship.
$7,500 of the $392,000 in the PGSG discretionary fund will be allocated to the club, which plays in two different tournaments including one against 16 different collegiate teams and an unrestricted tournament.
“We were runners up in division two of (the unrestricted tournament), so we have a very good, competitive team,” Sekhar said.
The bill passed 36-11 with one abstention.