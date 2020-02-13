Thursday
“Mapping Religion in the Global East,” talk by sociology professor Fenggang Yang. Noon to 1 p.m. at the Asian American and Asian Resource and Cultural Center.
The Anvil presents the Purdue Startup Career Fair, open to all majors and years seeking internships, co-ops and full-time positions at startup companies. 2-7 p.m. in the Union’s South Ballroom.
The Purdue Student Union Board presents Books and Coffee. Professor Don Platt will speak about Ross Gay’s "The Book of Delights". 4-5 p.m. in Stewart Center, Rooms 302/306.
Timmy Global Health’s Valentine's Day Event, featuring cookie decorating, succulent potting, coffee and canvas, and a performance by The Crazy Monkeys improv comedy group at 7:30 p.m. $5 for activities and $3 to see the Monkeys. 6-9 p.m. in the lobby of Krach Leadership Center.
The Purdue Student Union Board presents “Meet your Brewery.” Come try brews from your local brewery. 21+. 6-9 p.m. in the 1869 Tap Room.
The Purdue Student Union Board presents Open Mic Night. Show off your skills and support your fellow students. 6:30-9:30 p.m. in the Union commons, between Starbucks and Pappy’s Sweet Shop.
Friday
Women’s tennis vs. DePaul. 3 p.m. at the Schwartz Tennis Center.
The Purdue Student Union Board presents “Don’t Go Baking My Heart.” Games and crafts, including cookie decorating and DIY cookie mix. 5-8 p.m. in the Union’s North Ballroom.
The Purdue Student Union Board presents "Speed Friending." Make new friendships on Valentine’s Day with conversation starters, board games, crafts and free snacks. 7-9 p.m. in Krach Leadership Center’s second-floor multipurpose room.
“Evening of Romance,” a collaboration between the Purdue Jazz Band and the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management. Hors d’oeuvre and dessert bar provided, cash bar available. $25 per person, tickets available online. Doors open at 7:15 p.m., event from 8-10:15 p.m. in Marriott Hall.
Celebrate love with improv comedy group The Crazy Monkeys’ Valentine’s Day show. 8 p.m. in Stewart Center’s Loeb Playhouse.
Ship of Fools improv comedy show: “The Golden Age of Comedy.” 8 p.m. in Matthews Hall, Room 210.
The Purdue Student Union Board presents Flicks at Fowler, showing “The Joker.” Free with PUID. 8 p.m. in Stewart Center’s Fowler Hall.
Disney trivia night. 8-10 p.m. at Professor Joe’s, 648 Main St., Lafayette.
Saturday
2020 Purdue Polar Plunge, Special Olympics Indiana’s signature fundraiser. Registration and check-in begin at 8:30 a.m., dips in the icy pool begin at 10:30 a.m. and the “after-splash bash” begins at 10:40 a.m. Event held behind Lambert Fieldhouse.
Men’s tennis vs. Marquette and Butler. 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., respectively, at the Schwartz Tennis Center.
Purdue Convocations presents country music singer/songwriter Jake Owen, performing his “Down to the Tiki Tonk Acoustic Tour,” featuring special guests Larry Fleet and Scotty Emerick. 7:30 p.m. in the Elliott Hall of Music.
The Purdue Student Union Board presents Flicks at Fowler, showing “The Joker.” Free with PUID. 8 p.m. in Stewart Center’s Fowler Hall.
Sunday
Women’s tennis vs. Tulsa. Noon at the Schwartz Tennis Center.