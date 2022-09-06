The Tippecanoe County Health Department received Pfizer and Moderna booster shots through the Indiana Department of Health.
Only those ages 12 and up can receive the Pfizer booster, and only those 18 and up can receive Moderna. This is not a replacement for the first or second doses, and can be taken a minimum of two months after the last dose or booster.
The vaccine clinic will open Thursday at noon. As of Tuesday afternoon, no appointments can be scheduled but walk-ins are welcome when the clinic opens. The nearest clinic can be found on the Indiana department of health website.