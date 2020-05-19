Purdue junior golfer Joe Weiler was named first-team All-Big Ten Team, announced Monday by the league office.
Weiler was Purdue's lone representative on the squad after posting a sensational but shortened junior campaign, according to a news release. It marks the third straight year that a Purdue player has been named to the first team as Weiler joins Timmy Hildebrand (2019) and Brian Carlson (2018) as recent first-team accolades.
In Rob Bradley's seven years as Purdue's head coach, Weiler becomes his fourth first-team honoree. Austin Eoff was the other recipient in 2016.
Weiler led the Boilermakers with a 72.05 stroke average in seven events (21 rounds) during the 2019-20 season. He finished with five top-20, four top-10 and two top-5 finishes during the seven events, posting a cumulative season score of 7-over par.
Eleven of his 21 rounds were under-par or better, recording four rounds in the 60s.
His 72.05 stroke average ranks as the fourth-best scoring average in school history, according to the release. His career average of 73.79 is 10th in school history.
The Bloomington, Indiana, native posted six consecutive rounds of even-par or better during the season, the fifth-longest streak in school history, while finishing second at the Island Resort Intercollegiate and third at the Gopher Invitational.