4/14/18 Boilermaker Invitational, Joe Weiler

Freshman Joe Weiler chips at the ball at hole 13. Weiler finished the two rounds on Kampen Course seven strokes over par and placed 55th overall on Saturday.

 Nicole Dwenger | Staff Photographer

Purdue junior golfer Joe Weiler was named first-team All-Big Ten Team, announced Monday by the league office.

Weiler was Purdue's lone representative on the squad after posting a sensational but shortened junior campaign, according to a news release. It marks the third straight year that a Purdue player has been named to the first team as Weiler joins Timmy Hildebrand (2019) and Brian Carlson (2018) as recent first-team accolades.

In Rob Bradley's seven years as Purdue's head coach, Weiler becomes his fourth first-team honoree. Austin Eoff was the other recipient in 2016.

Weiler led the Boilermakers with a 72.05 stroke average in seven events (21 rounds) during the 2019-20 season. He finished with five top-20, four top-10 and two top-5 finishes during the seven events, posting a cumulative season score of 7-over par.

Eleven of his 21 rounds were under-par or better, recording four rounds in the 60s.

His 72.05 stroke average ranks as the fourth-best scoring average in school history, according to the release. His career average of 73.79 is 10th in school history.

The Bloomington, Indiana, native posted six consecutive rounds of even-par or better during the season, the fifth-longest streak in school history, while finishing second at the Island Resort Intercollegiate and third at the Gopher Invitational.

Recommended for you