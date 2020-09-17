Enrollment at Purdue this fall is the highest it has ever been, in spite of the coronavirus pandemic calling into question how safely universities nationwide could reopen.
Total enrollment reached a record of 46,114 students, per a Purdue News press release. This includes 35,122 undergraduate students, more than 18,000 of whom are Indiana residents and more than 8,700 of whom are labeled domestic minorities.
The incoming freshman class of 8,925 students includes 4,367 Indiana residents.
Because of this increase in students, Purdue opened two new residence halls, a new building with a science lab and additional dining options.
“Purdue’s minority enrollment continues to grow with 3,773 underrepresented minority undergraduates representing 12% of domestic enrollment,” the release states. “Purdue now enrolls roughly 1,300 more underrepresented minority students today than it did in 2012. Meanwhile, 8,737, or 28%, of domestic undergraduates are U.S. minorities, which also includes Asian American students. This is more than double the 4,140 enrolled in 2012.”
Four- and six-year graduation rates for students who entered in 2016 and 2014, respectively, increased to record highs of 62.6% and 83.3%, an increase over last year’s 60.6% and 82.2%. The one-year retention rate stands at 94% of the class that entered last year.