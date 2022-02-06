Purdue’s Board of Trustees announced the planned creation of an on-campus emergency room, a new artificial intelligence degree, a hypersonics research facility and the renaming of a new clubhouse facility.
The meeting was held virtually, but several trustees appeared together in a boardroom in Stewart Center, while others were present on Zoom from various parts of the country.
On-campus ER services
As part of the newly proposed Discovery Park District, the trustees also hope to build a hospital accessible to students, faculty and professionals working in the district.
“We are, we believe, very close to an agreement,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels told trustees. “I, frankly, was surprised not that long ago to learn that there is no emergency room within 20 or 25 minutes of our campus. And that’s just not acceptable.”
The hospital, once built, will be located near the airport close to Provenance, the residential area of the district.
“It’s not a coincidence the new investments that we have worked with the city to try to lay the groundwork for and then attract is certainly contributing to that, and we’re just getting started,” one trustee said.
New artificial intelligence degree
College of Science Dean Patrick Wolfe announced the college’s plans to launch an artificial intelligence degree with associated majors in the College of Liberal Arts.
“This came out of discussions between philosophy, physics and computer science,” he said, “so we’re going to offer an AI degree for the folks who think they might want to become programmers and for the folks who think they might want to become philosophers.”
College of Science now the second largest college
Wolfe highlighted successes within the College of Science over the last decade. The growth in its number of majors has been the largest percent increase of any part of Purdue.
“The rest of Purdue has grown by about 10% in aggregate, and the College of Science has grown by about 85%, so that’s eight and a half times more percentage growth,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe also said the median ACT of the incoming class went from 26 to 31, with about 8,000 students admitted in 2021.
The data science program, in particular, has seen a significant increase. Eight students were enrolled in the program when it launched in 2017, and it now has 402 undergraduate students.
Wolfe also announced that the actuarial sciences program has been recognized by the Professional Society of Actuaries and declared a “center of excellent status in the actuarial sciences.”
New hypersonic and applied research facility
Theresa Mayer, executive vice president for research and partnerships, announced the installation of a $41 million, 65,000 square foot facility. Construction for this facility began during November in the Discovery Park District and is on track for completion by February 2023. The research facility will be home to two hypersonic wind tunnels and an advanced manufacturing technology center.
“Just yesterday, if you were monitoring the news, U.S. Secretary for Defense (Lloyd) Austin brought together all the CEO’s of the major defense primes to say, ‘How can we accelerate our progress in hypersonics?’ because there are significant concerns about competition with Russia and China,” Mayer said.
These two wind tunnels will be able to recreate different scenarios of spacecraft re-entry or missile flight. They will also be able to replicate varying engine conditions for high-speed forces. The upper part of the facility will have a hypersonics advanced manufacturing technology center and a laboratory for 3-D printing of materials that can withstand 3,000 degrees Celsius or higher.
Purdue’s Applied Research Institute announced their first major contract, an $18.6 million, 30-month effort funded by the Department of Defense and managed by NSWC Crane on Friday.
“This initial funding of $18.6 million will establish this facility. This is being done in close partnership with (General Electric) additive, but we also have programs with Dianetics, Lockheed Martin, Aerojet, Rocketdyne, Boeing and three small companies, so we’re bringing together this private-public partnership,” Mayer said.
“There won’t be another facility like this in the country.”
Naming of the Pete Dye Clubhouse
The trustees approved naming a new clubhouse facility at the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex after Pete Dye, a world-famous golf course architect and longtime Indiana resident who designed two of Purdue’s golf courses.
The clubhouse honors the generosity of golfer Sam Allen and his wife, Marsha Allen, who both graduated from Purdue in 1975. The Allens’ $20 million transformational gift to Purdue Research Foundation represents “the largest single cash gift benefiting a facility in the history of Purdue Athletics,” according to a Purdue press release.
“We hope this will be a great benefit to the whole community,” Daniels said. “This facility can be a good venue for community events and other activities, on top of what it will do to perhaps bring more tournaments to the Lafayette area and benefit the overall Purdue Golf program.”
Purdue Global’s chief diversity officer
One trustee discussed the successes of Purdue Global and their plans to set up both a student success center and hire a chief diversity officer, referencing a trustees meeting held in June 2021.
“One of the main goals that (the success center) is going to have is direct aspects of advising and all other kinds of things that we’re going to do around student success, like tutoring programs,” he said.
“We simply don’t have somebody in this institution of high-risk students who has been focused on student success, so this is a really high need for the institution,” he said.
Faculty receive accolades
The meeting for the main campus began with the academic and student affairs committee chaired by Joanne Maria.
A posthumous degree was awarded to William Robinson, a former doctoral candidate in biochemistry.
“(Robinson’s) plan of study focused on synthetic organic chemistry and medicinal chemistry for drug discovery, specifically for HIV, AIDS and diabetes,” Provost Jay Akridge said.
Shihuan Kuang, a member of the Purdue University Center for Cancer Research, was joined online by his wife to be awarded the cancer center chair in stem cell biology.
“Stem cell research has the potential to revolutionize the future, to improve human health and then to benefit agriculture,” Kuang said.
History professor Melinda Zook was given the Germaine Seelye Oesterle Professor of History Award.
“Zook’s commitment to beginning liberal arts and humanities to the stem students was very inspiring,” one student said.