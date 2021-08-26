“Weather” you like the heat or not, it’s here.
Sophomore engineering students David Salama and Thomas Gaume said they make sure to stay in the shade to keep cool while they eat their lunch outside.
“I’m from Washington, which is right next to the ocean,” Salama said. “It’s pretty temperate — the weather there’s really nice right now. It’s 70, sunny and everything. (Indiana is) hot as hell, quite frankly.”
Gaume said the West Lafayette weather is pretty similar to that of France, where he lived until he moved to the United States in high school.
“It’s the same heat, but with more wind, so it’s more comfortable,” Gaume said.
Thendral Kamal, a student in first year engineering, shrugged off the heat, calling it nothing compared to her home city of her Dubai.
“To be honest, Indiana summers don’t really compare at all,” she said. “While I do sweat a little and feel sticky and uncomfortable, I have a couple of block fans in my dorm and that makes the situation fine. Nothing a shower can’t solve.”
West Lafayette Fire Chief Jeff Need, a former Purdue student, said that his wife also attended Purdue and stayed in a dorm with no air-conditioning. The best thing for students to do, he said, is to have fans that keep the air moving in their rooms and drink water.
“We’re having a typical Indiana summer,” Need said. “The heat index is normally over 100 every year.”
Need said residents can dial 911 for assistance from the fire department if they need to get to a cooler environment. Over the weekend, Purdue police logs recorded five separate instances of students requesting medical assistance for heat exhaustion.
“Hopefully, an ambulance will come so we can get them in,” he said. “If we’re away from a vehicle, get them away from direct sunlight and get fluids in them to cool them down.”
Drinking water to beat the heat is super important, as students have been learning.
“Monday was pretty bad. I definitely didn’t drink enough water and ended with a headache. I’m definitely glad we don’t have to wear masks outside if we’re not in the vicinity of people, because masks just make everything so much harder to breathe,” Shelby Swank, a junior in the College of Agriculture, said.
Captain Josh Gipson of the Purdue Fire Department emphasized the biggest thing residents can do to stay safe is stay hydrated.
“If you can get out of your dorm room (with no air-conditioning), go somewhere else,” Gipson said. “I know it’s tough, but try not to do anything too strenuous. Limit your time outside and try to stay cool.”
Sophomore engineering student Shaina Cox said she tries to stay inside and keep the air-conditioning on high blast to stay cool. She said black teas and peach lemonade are a good but expensive way she likes to cool down.
Gaume said he prefers to stay cool with vanilla ice cream.
While it’s still scorching, Cox said, not having to wear face masks outside helps to stay cool. Wearing black helps to hide sweat stains when she is outside.