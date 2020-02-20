Purdue Bands & Orchestras will experience modern technology in its new home that it’s missed out on so far, including an elevator and a water bottle filler.
On Monday, Marc and Sharon Hagle Hall was announced as the new band building named in honor of a $10 million gift from the Marc and Sharon Hagle Charitable Operating Foundation. The four-story, 37,500 square-foot building will be located across from the Honors College and Residences and Bechtel Innovation Design Center.
The new building will feature three rehearsal spaces, practice rooms and a percussion studio. The building is expected to be ready for music as early as March 2022, according to a University press release.
Jay Gephart, the chair of Bands & Orchestras, said the new building is long overdue.
“We’ve been teaching out of necessity because we have to adapt our teaching to the space we’re given,” Gephart said, referring to the jungle of cords and lack of resonance in the main rehearsal room. “When we move to a new space, our faculty will teach differently, the students will learn differently. Students will experience more up-to-date, modern technology and things like that that they don’t have here in this building.”
The Bands & Orchestras has outgrown its space as the department has more than doubled in the past 25 years, Gephart said. Many rooms have been retrofitted for other purposes to sustain the program’s growth.
Elliot Hall of Music was built in 1940, before the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, so the band rehearsal space is not wheelchair-accessible.
“There’s a (huge) lift in the center of the building to lift from the bottom floor to the top floor up to the stage,” Matthew Ebert, a junior in the College of Engineering, said. “It’s the only elevator. People in wheelchairs have to be carried down the stairs.”
The percussionists in particular have difficulty with the design of the building when moving equipment such as marimbas, timpanis and drums. There are steps to get into each room, and the whole rehearsal space is situated on an incline.
“For (rehearsal room) 15, there’s stairs down into the room itself and so we have to carry it down,” Ebert said. “It’s a very concerning event whenever we take a marimba through those doors because either getting it up it or getting it down it, people on both sides just feel like you’re going to fall backwards.”
Andrew Pranger, a freshman in Exploratory Studies, recalled his one and only experience transporting a marimba into room 15.
“I’ve done it a total of one time, and if you were to rate the stairs going into room 15, in terms of like skiing slopes it would be a double Black Diamond,” Pranger said.
One of the main things that Gavin Butler, a senior in the College of Engineering, is looking forward to is water bottle fillers.
“I was in marching band, and we had to fill our water bottles using a little water fountain,” Butler said.
The department now stores its instruments in various other locations, including in the basement of Shreve Hall.
“We were lucky enough to get the basement of Shreve now just for a little bit, and we share that with the storing bay,” Ebert said. “You can’t be loud because it’s right across from the study area. It’s an interesting predicament.”
According to a University press release, two of the rehearsal rooms can also be transformed into classrooms. Gephart said that sharing rehearsal space poses special difficulties.
“One of the challenges we face in sharing space with a large instrumental music ensemble is the logistics of tearing down a rehearsal space and resetting it,” Gephart said. “Our rooms are filled with very expensive, percussion equipment, chairs and music stands, so it’s not an easy transition to change a room from a music rehearsal space to a classroom and then back.”
Hagle Hall will consolidate the department to a central building, with the jazz bands moving from their current rehearsal space in the Slayter Center for the Performing Arts.
“It will definitely provide more of a community because the jazz bands have been rehearsing in Slayter and that’s all the way across campus,” Butler said. “(It will) create a more ‘band and orchestra’ community.”