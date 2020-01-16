As mental well-being becomes a larger conversation on campus, some students may find it difficult to navigate available resources.
On Wednesday, Purdue Student Government passed a resolution to require all courses to include a mental health statement, which used to be optional. The mental health statement lists a number of resources on campuses students can utilize. In addition, the resolution asks instructors to make a verbal statement.
“(The bill) says that during the first week in class, instructors will make a mental health statement,” said Grace Brooks, a senator from the College of Education and co-author of the resolution. “They can read off the statement in the syllabi and say the importance of it.”
Brooks hopes that the bill will be a permanent demonstration of the university’s commitment to mental health and make all students feel welcomed.
This is just one example of PSG’s focus on mental health as it prepares for its inaugural mental health awareness week. The week will feature guest speakers, panel discussions and a mental health-themed Purdue vs. Indiana University basketball game.
“One goal of the week is to kind of bridge that generational gap that comes with mental health,” said Assata Gilmore, PSG vice president. “I think there’s a stigma with older generations, so that conversation will be pretty important.”
PSG will be passing out green bandanas at events as a symbol of solidarity with people struggling with mental-health issues. The idea originated at the University of Wisconsin in 2016 and has been adopted by several Big Ten institutions.
Both Gilmore and PSG president Jo Boileau are optimistic about the strides the University is taking with the Steps to Leaps initiative and a new appointment model for Counseling and Psychological Services.
Starting this semester, students will undergo a brief 15-minute phone screening with a clinician as the initial appointment. According to the CAPS website, these appointments will usually be available the day of or the day after inquiry. Clinicians will refer students to appropriate resources, such as an in-person consultation, self-help resources or community partners.
PSG is working to shine a light on the issue and bring together a coalition of people that recognizes its magnitude. PSG hopes to inform students of the new changes at CAPS and additional community resources available to them.
“They’re going to be referring more people out to private practices in the community,” Boileau said. “Some of these places that students might be referred to interface with, hopefully we can get them integrated in mental health awareness week.”
PSG is also pushing to expand Purdue’s grief-absence policy and is introducing it to other Big Ten schools at a regional conference. The current policy allows students to take three days of excused absence for the death of a family member, with additional absences granted based on travel time. Purdue is unique among higher-education institutions in having a grief-absence policy, according to a University press release.
A study from the City University of New York found that 30% of college students have experienced a major loss in the past year. The apparent prevalence of bereavement in college has led PSG to reevaluate the grief-absence policy that passed in March 2011.
“A good example was a student lost their parent and had three days to be gone and then come back and they were right back into the mix again and expected to keep up,” said Vincent Rehfeldt, a senior in the College of Health and Human Sciences and student government press secretary. “If a third of the student body every year is dealing with something like that, they should be given enough respect to be able to handle that loss.”
Boileau and Gilmore hope their work continues the discussion about mental health happening on campus.
“It is a peaceful and more positive way to say to the University: ‘We as students care about our mental well being. We think that this should be your priority,’” Gilmore said. “We found even when talking to the administration about hard topics, if there’s a lot of students that want it, it helps open that door.”