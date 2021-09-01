Symptomatic Purdue students, regardless of vaccination status, are required to quarantine for 48 hours even after testing negative for COVID-19.
An Exponent staff member was in an official quarantine from Thursday to Saturday and had to take another COVID-19 test at the end of his quarantine, despite being vaccinated and initially testing negative. He said his case manager said this is Purdue's new policy.
This experience was mirrored in a Reddit post shared last night.
"(They need to) get a second negative test before they can return to campus activities," u/Poseidon937 said. "This also depends on which case manager you get, because some enforce this new protocol, while some case managers aren't following this new protocol and won't follow up at all or require you to quarantine."
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said at 11:33 a.m. that he wasn't immediately available to confirm this, and asked that the Exponent email him questions. By 1:40 p.m., he had not responded.
It's unclear if this policy pertains only to students living on campus.
Purdue students in residence halls, fraternities, sororities and cooperatives will also be required to complete "targeted testing" for COVID-19 in case of an outbreak. Testing will be mandatory regardless of students' vaccination status.
"If there's an outbreak or hotspot, then people (will) need to be tested," Doty said.
Supplemental targeted testing will be used if any potential hot spots or outbreaks are identified through contact tracing or data insights, according to a Protect Purdue press release published last Thursday.
The university announced 80% of of students, faculty and staff, or over 43,995 people, submitted valid proof of full vaccination last week.
Dr. Esteban Ramirez, the chief medial officer of the Protect Purdue Health Center, said he hopes more Boilermakers take action and get vaccinated despite the high numbers. He said he hopes the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine helps to motivate those who have not made up their minds on vaccination.
“While vaccination does not prevent all likelihood or sickness, data show that breakthrough cases are much less frequent and severe than what the unvaccinated experience," Ramirez said in the release. "This high campus vaccination rate also puts less strain on our medical resources, allowing us to best serve patients and protect the operations of the university.”