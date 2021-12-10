This was supposed to be Alex Nguyen’s sophomore year.
Instead, she is one of 75 international Purdue students taking a gap semester or year because of complications returning to campus, said Danek Torrey, senior associate director of international admissions.
Nguyen started studying 3D animation at Purdue in the fall 2020 semester and left the U.S. in October 2020 to return to Vietnam, completing the semester online.
She said she wanted to go home for winter break but returned home in October since there weren’t any commercial flights to Vietnam at the time. Instead, she had to sign up for a “rescue flight,” which is only available two to three times a month.
To be considered for a rescue flight, one needs to give the embassy a reason to return. Nguyen signed up in early October having been away from home for a year and didn’t expect to be approved that month.
“You can decline the offer,” she said. “But who knows when they will approve again.”
Her first few months on campus were still rather restricted because of COVID-19, so Nguyen said she was looking forward to returning this semester; however, she couldn’t return to campus because she was unable to get her I-20 visa in time.
For a Vietnamese citizen to renew their visa to the U.S. at that time, they needed to schedule an “emergency interview” at the embassy, file the proper paperwork to travel within Vietnam to Ho Chi Minh City and provide a negative COVID-19 test, Nguyen said.
They then have to renew their visa within three months of classes starting and return to the U.S. within one year to keep their visa from getting terminated.
COVID-19 cases began to rise in Vietnam in August, so emergency interviews were canceled for a month.
After the interviews were canceled, Nguyen terminated her visa and applied for a new one. She realized she wouldn’t be able to return to campus in time because of that and withdrew from the semester.
Nguyen said she lives about two hours away from Ho Chi Minh City, but because there’s “a bunch of paperwork to get (her) approved to travel” within the country, she was only able to schedule an interview for early November. However, the availability of vaccines has made traveling within Vietnam easier, she said.
She went through a two-week process to renew her visa so she can return for the spring semester. Nguyen said she plans to leave for the U.S. in December, since students with an I-20 can only enter the U.S. up to a month before the semester starts.
“I was excited to be back this year, this semester,” she said, “but I guess that didn’t happen, so I’m a little bit bummed about that.”
Because Purdue no longer offers the online option, Nguyen asked each of her professors at the beginning of the semester if she could take classes online for a few weeks while she did the paperwork to renew her visa.
“I did online for two weeks, but I ended up not being able to renew my visa on time, so I just told them that I’m taking the semester off,” she said.
Shivani Himashyli Parsa, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, has yet to be on campus.
She was a freshman last year taking classes virtually, and though she is still enrolled at Purdue, she’s only taking one class online from India.
Torrey said the number of students taking classes online but not on campus is not known.
Parsa said she was unable to return to campus this semester because her visa was delayed. Since her planned major, aeronautical and astronomical engineering, was a technical field related to defense, extra information was requested.
“They would want extra information from me just to make sure that I do not (in) any way harm the U.S.,” she said.
Parsa’s visa got delayed for three to four weeks, but international students must be on campus on the first day of the second week of classes, otherwise the students won’t be allowed to continue.
She submitted her visa on Aug. 21, she said, with a flight initially planned for Aug. 14. After she had to postpone that flight, by that time the closest date available was Sept. 9, just a few days after the deadline to be on campus.
“That kind of frustrated me (because) I was like only four days away,” she said.
Christine Collins, director of International Student Services, said the return date policy is in place for various reasons, such as issues with tuition refund appeals when, or if, a student is unable to make it to campus and classroom absence policies.
A week after Parsa was supposed to arrive, she received her visa. Now she’s planning on coming to campus in December, she said.
Parsa was originally taking two classes this semester but was forced to drop her second class because the final exam will be on campus.
“I’m a semester behind,” she said. “I’m taking only four credits at the moment, so I will have to cover it up in summer classes and things like that.”
Collins said students who decided to defer admission dates will likely have a later graduation date.
For Parsa, the classes available for her major were limited, and the two classes she’s taking were the only ones that count for her graduation.
Since the online workload isn’t excessive, Parsa said she has time to pursue other things, like volunteering and taking other online courses.
Most of the other Purdue students she knows are on campus, though many are returning for winter break.
“It sucks,” she said. “I thought I’d be homesick, but I never got to travel.”