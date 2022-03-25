Purdue organizations will celebrate Holi, the Indian festival of color, on campus in the next week.
All events will include free colored powder students can use to throw at each other during the celebrations.
Cricket and Social Outreach
CASO is collaborating with the Asian American and Asian Resource and Cultural Center and Kappa Pi Beta to put together a Holi event with music, color and food.
Entrance is free, according to CASO’s Instagram page. The event will be Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Memorial Mall.
American India Foundation
AIF is hosting its Holi event on April 2 at Memorial Mall from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Participants can expect Bollywood DJ mixes and free colors, according to AIF’s Instagram page.
The event is open and free of charge for all.
Beta Chi Theta
BCT teamed with eight other South Asian organizations to host a Holi event on April 2 from 5 to 8 p.m.
There will be music, food and free colors, according to BCT’s Instagram page.
The first 300 attendees will get a free t-shirt.