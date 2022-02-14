Ten days after the physical altercation between Purdue student Adonis Tuggle and Purdue police officer Jon Selke, Dean of the Honors College Rhonda Phillips called on faculty and staff to protect students in an email.
The note urges faculty, staff and advisors to create a supporting environment to help students cope with the emotions brought about by the incident.
"Today, we write to you to express how very sorry we are that our students and community had to endure and witness this episode," Phillips wrote. "We recognize that such incidents are distressing, in and of themselves, but also for the historic weight and pattern of repetition they signify.
"We want you to know that we see you, we hear you and we stand in solidarity with your efforts to ensure that our campus is a safe and inclusive space for everyone, including our Black and Brown students."
Phillips credited Thursday night's town hall sponsored by the Black Student Union as "an important step in helping our university and community grapple with what occurred." More than 600 people attended the event at room 1-105 in Lilly Hall of Life Sciences, demanding change, as dozens more packed outside in an attempt to hear the dozens of fiery speeches. Even more tuned in virtually.
The note referenced a statement Purdue President Mitch Daniels released six days after the incident occurred. Daniels said Purdue launched an investigation as soon as he and Purdue faculty heard the news. Following an internal review, the statement said, Indiana State Police will conduct an independent investigation into the PUPD review and video evidence.
All findings and evidence, including witness interviews and dispatch calls, will be made available upon the completion of both reviews.
Phillips assured students that the Honors College administration would offer the assistance and resources to engage in the more difficult conversations brought about in situations like these.
"You are not alone in this moment," Phillips wrote. "Please don’t hesitate to reach out to us if you have any questions about access to resources that can support you, and help you support others.
"Take care of yourself and each other, and know that we are here for you."