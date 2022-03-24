With Purdue Student Government elections around the corner, students are wondering who to vote for, and how they can vote in a process described as “confusing” and full of “contradictory information.”
Brayden Johnson, a sophomore in the College of Health and Human Sciences, was nominated to the position of elections director in late January by PSG’s cabinet.
Johnson said his primary duties include the nomination of an elections cabinet to assist him in carrying out a “fair and effective” elections process.
The committee, he said, consists of five people, a deputy, two marketing directors and two senators to behave as liaisons between the elections committee and the PSG board of directors.
“(The senators) are going to be my go between person between the Board of Directors for PSG and my committee to make sure all that runs smoothly because the board of directors are going to be tabling for us (before campaigning starts),” he said.
“I am to interpret the election rules, and promote the election,” Johnson said. “And then host polling locations, which could be online, but this year, I’m doing online and in person locations.”
Johnson acknowledged the mystique that PSG elections have presented in previous elections and said he hoped to clear some of that with awareness tabling prior to the candidates being announced.
Shannon Kang, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts and current PSG President, said she believed having the debate online last year due to COVID-19 regulations contributed to lower student involvement.
“There hasn’t been an in-person debate for a couple years,” she said. “Having it in-person this year will ensure an interactive live crowd.”
One change Kang said she made to the election bylaws in the aftermath of her election was the addition of an anti-harassment policy. This year, candidates are required to abide by the terms of Purdue’s anti-harassment policy.
“This policy addresses harassment in all forms, including harassment toward individuals for reasons of race, religion, color, sex, age, national origin or ancestry, genetic information, disability, status as a veteran, marital status, parental status, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or gender expression,” the university website reads.
The policy, Kang said, could help candidates navigate the election.
“Given the sheer amount of candidates, those issues could arise,” she said.
This year, the ballot has six campaigns, as compared to two campaigns in both the 2020 and the 2021 elections.
Another problem in the election process is the low voter turnout. In 2019, 10% of the student population voted, according to previous Exponent reporting.
In an effort to increase voter turnout, in addition to online voting, in-person polling locations will be opened for the duration of voting, Johnson said.
“In order to generate a little more buzz around the election, we’re hoping to do some in-person polling locations in the high traffic areas of campus,” he said.
“So hopefully out by WALC, the dining courts, maybe the Co Rec, just places that get a lot of regular foot traffic.”
Johnson said he hoped to increase the voter turnout by a significant percentage.
“I’m hoping to hit at least 10,000,” he said. “I’ve been told that that’s not feasible.
“But I think I could do it.”
Another point Johnson clarified is the amount of money candidates are allowed to spend. Candidates now have much stricter rules about the amount they can fundraise, as well as how much they are allowed to raise.
Campaigns are required to submit an in-depth financial report, including where the money came from and how much they raised, Johnson said. These reports will be made public to both the student body and other campaigns for up to a year after the elections.
Candidates are not limited as to how they fundraise, including Venmo or donations from family, but are limited to how much money they can raise.
“So the Presidential vice president tickets are limited to spending $3,500,” he said. “The senators are allowed to spend $500. And this just levels the playing field a little bit.”
Johnson also said campaigns or students who have an issue with the finances of a particular campaign are allowed to file a grievance, which will be addressed by the elections committee.
The biggest change in the election process, according to Johnson, is the debate.
“We’re going to have each campaign up there, the President and the Vice President together answering questions to the team,” he said. “And it’s going to be structured a lot like the real presidential debates where the moderator asked a question. The candidate has two minutes to respond, and then the other teams have one minute to ask questions about their answer.”
“We’ll be pulling (the questions) from PSG, the student body and student orgs. And then we’re also going to have a Google form up at the debate where people can scan in (and) submit a question.”
Kang reminisced about her own election and how different the debates were. Competing against only one other campaign, she said her debates were mostly a “back-and-forth” between the two campaigns.
She said that with the new format, “all candidates will get a fair chance to express what their interests are for the student body.”
Kang said diversity of the six campaigns represented a large swath of the student body.
“At the end of the day, the best candidate will win, and that’ll be because of Purdue’s student body.”
The debates are scheduled today at 7 p.m. at the Purdue Memorial Union ballroom. Seating is limited to first come first served.