Purdue’s Agricultural and Biological Engineering undergraduate program has been ranked first in the country in the 2024 U.S. News & World Report undergraduate program rankings.
According to a Monday news release, this is the 13th consecutive year Purdue ABE has earned a spot in the top two.
“ABE has consistently achieved this ranking because the faculty and staff focus on making a global impact in key areas of research and preparing our students to take that impact to the next level,” said Glenn W. Sample Dean of Agriculture Bernie Engel in the release.
Engel is also an ABE professor and former department head.
ABE’s key areas of research align with the department’s degree programs: agricultural systems management, biological and bioprocess engineering, data science and digital applications, environmental and natural resource engineering and machine systems engineering.
“I believe our department earned this honor for many reasons,” said ABE’s department head Nate Mosier in the release. “But when I look at our distinguished team of faculty, staff and students and consider all the areas in which my colleagues excel, I take pride knowing that depth translates into preparing our students to make a major difference across industries.”