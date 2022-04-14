A campaign led by several local organizations is working to raise the minimum wage on Purdue’s campus to $15.
The “Living Wage Campaign” published a petition and a letter laying out the arguments behind increasing the minimum wage.
Bill Mullen, the letter co-writer, a former Purdue professor from the American studies department and a member of the Greater Lafayette Democratic Socialists of America, was one of the organizations involved in the campaign.
“(The letter and petition) really present the same arguments about why we think this campaign is important,” he said, “but the petition just gives people a chance to show their support for it.”
GLDSA published the letter to “motivate people to read the petition and sign it,” Mullen said.
The petition is a collaboration between multiple organizations, including Purdue Young Democratic Socialists of America, Graduate Rights and Our Well-Being and the American Association of University Professors at Purdue.
Letter co-writer Olivia Gearner, a third-year doctoral student in the Department of Entomology, said the letter was published in the Lafayette Independent, an online news source, shortly after it was written.
“We feel like it’s not fair that one of the biggest universities in the Midwest, and in the country, is paying its workers essentially poverty-level wages,” she said.
At Purdue, there are a few pay bands that are below $15 per hour, Gearner said.
Every job at Purdue is assigned a pay band, according to Purdue HR’s website. Pay bands establish the competitive range of pay for a job and guide every compensation decision that is made, from annual merit awards, to promotional increases, to setting pay for new hires.
Eight of the lowest staff pay bands are below $15 per hour, Gearner said. Ten staff pay bands, as well as one College of Liberal Arts Lecturer pay band, are below the $20 per hour level, she said.
She said the increase to $15 was chosen based on demands from similar campaigns around the country, including Massachusetts Institute of Technology. This number was calculated before the pandemic, and the cost of living has increased since. The wages Purdue workers make are not enough, given the rising house, food and health care prices, Gearner said.
“I know a lot of graduate students who have to put off buying new glasses or dental operations because they can’t afford them,” Gearner said. “Anybody that’s making low wages is not going to be able to afford preventive care.
“These sorts of things build up, and it ends up being an even bigger cost later.”
The letter currently states that there is only one pay band for students above $15 per hour.
There are four pay bands for Purdue students, according to the Purdue student employment website. The lowest one pays between $7.25 to $11.30 for entry-level positions, while the highest band is between $13.06 to $18.95 for a professional role or internship.
Allyson Goodrich, the lead business development administrator in the Office of the Vice Provost for Student Life, said student dining associates under Purdue Dining currently have a $10 per hour wage.
Qualifying students are eligible for a merit increase up to $0.50 per hour in 2022, depending on the merit score received, Goodrich said. Merit score is part of their performance evaluation process and is dependent on whether an employee “meets, exceeds or surpasses” expectations of their job.
Beth McNeil, the dean of Libraries and School of Information Studies, said hourly rates for student workers in Purdue libraries are between $8.50 to $20, depending on the position, responsibilities and time in position.
Aramark didn’t respond to an email for comment about their wages as of Wednesday afternoon.
Other demands in the letter include increasing stipends for graduate students, terminating the Aramark retail dining contract with the Union basement and using union labor on all building projects.
The Purdue Graduate Student Government discussed the campaign in a town hall on April 4, where students voiced their opinions on the low wages.
Lauren Murfree, the graduate fellow at the LGBTQ Center, said she often sees hungry graduate students coming to the center for food.
“They’re constantly experiencing not having food and coming to the center and depending on the center for food,” Murfree said. “Wages should not be this low that people in their early-30s or mid-20s are coming to a cultural center to depend on food.”
Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said wages are established by individual departments with consultation with human resources.
Purdue announced in a press release Friday that it will raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour for full-time Purdue staff. Gearner said this decision leaves out part-time employees, including students and workers not directly employed by Purdue, like people working for Aramark.
“This therefore leaves many workers at Purdue continuing to make poverty-level wages and leaves the administration an option to switch more positions from full-time to part-time and to continue to privatize sectors of campus (like Aramark) in order to save money,” Gearner said in an email on Monday.
The petition has received around 280 signatures as of Wednesday, according to the petition’s website. People interested in signing the petition can do so on DSA’s website.
Additional reporting contributed by Phoenix Dimagiba, staff reporter.