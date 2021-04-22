Bicycles and electric motor vehicles will soon be tagged for removal in preparation for the close of the spring semester, officials from Parking and Transportation Services said.
The University will begin tagging bicycles and electric motor vehicles that appear to be broken down or abandoned on the academic portion of campus next week and the week of May 3 for residence hall areas, according to a Purdue News release.
Vehicle owners, including faculty and staff, are strongly urged to move their tagged bicycles or electric motor-powered vehicles within two weeks to avoid having their device impounded.
The official removal of tagged bicycles and EMPVs will take place the week of May 10 for academic campus and May 17 for residential areas, per the release. Impounded bicycles will be held for 60 days by Purdue Parking and Transportation Services to give owners a chance to claim their bike or EMPV with proof of ownership.
After the 60 days, the impounded transportation devices will be relocated to the Purdue Surplus Store for resale. Owners are encouraged to register their bicycle or EMPV with the Purdue University Police Department to assist with reclaiming lost, stolen or impounded property, the release said.
Further questions about the process may be directed to (765) 494-2114 or bicycling@purdue.edu.