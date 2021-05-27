Protect Purdue announced its "Old Golden Ticket" vaccination drawing in a Thursday press release.
Ten Purdue students who submit valid proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be selected to win $9,992, the cost for an in-state Purdue tuition since 2013.
Students will have until July 15 to submit their proof of vaccination.
All students, regardless of residency, are eligible to enter and win the drawing. Information for submitting proof of vaccination can be found on Protect Purdue's website.