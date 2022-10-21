On Tuesday and Wednesday, Tippecanoe County police participated in a nationwide warrant sweep aimed at outstanding domestic violence-related warrants.
Although this was the focus, anyone with an outstanding warrant who was found was taken into custody, police said in a news release Friday. During the two days, more than 100 warrant services were attempted, with 22 outstanding warrants being served.
The sheriff’s office thanks other local police agencies, jail staff and the prosecutor's officials for their help in finding "and removing these wanted subjects from our community," according to the release.
All individuals were taken into custody without incident.