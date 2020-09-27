Tippecanoe County reported 90 positive coronavirus cases Friday, the highest single-day number since testing began in February.
The county broke its previous daily record set on Sept. 3 by 20 cases. The county only administered 767 tests on Friday, its average being well over one thousand.
Purdue's COVID-19 dashboard shows 17 positive cases for the same day.
In a Tippecanoe County Health Department press conference on Wednesday, health officer Dr. Jeremy Adler said Purdue has recently accounted for about two-thirds of the county's total positive cases. Purdue's reported cases on Friday account for just 19% of the county's total cases that day.