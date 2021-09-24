Dr. Steve Koonin has been invited by President Daniels to discuss and sign copies of his book “Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters” as part of Purdue’s Presidential Lecture series.
You may have seen the headlines on Fox News: “Obama DOE scientist dissents from Biden climate change ‘existential crisis’ narrative” or “Physicist to Tucker Carlson: Climate Change is ‘fiction of the media.’”
In fact, Koonin’s argument is that climate change is real, but it is not bad. His arguments have been refuted repeatedly by contributors to Time, Scientific American, YaleClimateConnections.org, and InsideClimateNews.org. Dr. Koonin’s 2019 presentation at Purdue Research Park was debunked on RealClimate.org.
In the preface to his book, Koonin talks about opposition to his ideas and criticizes other scientists’ work. He says a colleague suggested that he try to publish his arguments in a peer-reviewed journal. Rather than committing to serious scrutiny, Koonin has chosen to work with the Heartland Institute “think tank,” appearing on H. Sterling Burnett’s podcast. Dr. Koonin countered some of his critics at Scientific American via Anthony Watt’s blog. Heartland and Watts are well known for disseminating climate change denial.
On October 28, Congress will begin investigating Exxon’s use of “think tanks” to spread disinformation. Exxon is known to have funded the Heartland Institute, who has funded Anthony Watts.
In 2020, Heartland argued that masks were ineffective against COVID-19.
Purdue University’s Climate Change Research Center has dozens of faculty with expertise in climate change, atmospheric sciences, paleoclimate modeling, geodata sciences, extreme weather events, biogeochemical dynamics and more.
If President Daniels had questions about climate change, why didn’t he talk to them?
- Stacy Bogan, Purdue alumna and local artist