The U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings of Best Graduate Schools ranked Purdue’s College of Engineering fourth in the nation, marking the first time it has been in the top five since the 1990s, according to a Purdue News release on Tuesday.
The rankings, released Tuesday, show Purdue’s College of Engineering moving up three spots from No. 7 to No. 4.
Purdue’s College of Engineering is No. 2 among all U.S. public universities, behind the University of California, Berkeley. Purdue shares the fourth overall spot with the California Institute of Technology and Carnegie Mellon University.
“The 2022 ranking of graduate and research programs puts Purdue Engineering in the country’s top five, as it did last time in 1993-94. This might also be the first time that a college of our size, with 14,000 undergraduate and graduate students and another 3,000 online, has ever reached the No. 4 spot in this ranking,” said Mung Chiang, the dean of the College of Engineering, in the release. “It is a reflection of our faculty, staff and students’ success in reaching the pinnacle of excellence at scale.”
Purdue’s Agricultural and Biological Engineering graduate program also moved up a rank from last year, advancing from the No. 2 rank to No. 1.
The Agricultural and Biological Engineering department took the No. 1 spot in both the graduate and undergraduate rankings this year, the release states. The undergraduate ABE program has retained the top rank for a decade.
In other rankings of engineering graduate programs, civil, industrial, mechanical engineering, and aeronautics and astronautics all ranked among the top 10 in the U.S.
Six of the 12 ranked engineering departments improved their ranking while three stayed at the same level, according to the release.
In other graduate school rankings:
- Graduate Business: The Krannert School of Management moved up 36 spots from 80th to 44th. Purdue’s graduate program in production operations moved from fifth to third. Purdue is eighth in supply chain management, ninth in business analytics and 53rd in part-time MBA programs.
- Economics: 49th.
- Graduate Education: Purdue is 51st overall and 26th in education administration.
- In health, humanities and social science categories, Purdue is 31st in nursing, 46th in English, 54th in sociology, 63rd in political science and 73rd in history.
In September’s rankings for Best Undergraduate Schools, Purdue was listed as the fifth most innovative school in the country.