Laura Murray-Kolb walks by the John Purdue statue everyday to work and wishes she could ask him three things: why a university, what was the vision and what would he think of it today.
Murray-Kolb, professor and department head of Nutrition Science, is the third great-granddaughter of Sarah Purdue, John Purdue’s sister.
She found out about her relationship to the university founder after reading her great-grandmother’s unpublished autobiography which said “father’s uncle was John Purdue (1802-1876) who gave $150,000 in 1869 to establish Purdue University.”
The autobiography is now placed at a family cabin in Canada.
Murray-Kolb said she joined Purdue in July after being attracted to its “strong nutrition program” and she wanted to “make a difference.”
Before Purdue, Murray-Kolb attended Pennsylvania State University (Penn State) where she explored her interest in nutrition and research.
She said she planned on coming to Purdue for graduate school but decided against it because she made close connections with people at Penn State.
“I had a great working relationship with my masters advisor and it just didn’t make sense to go elsewhere,” she said.
Murray-Kolb said upon coming to Purdue she immediately felt connected to campus.
“It surprised me. I wasn’t expecting to feel much of a connection as I do now that I am here,” she said.
She said she never mentioned her familial connection during the job recruitment process because she didn’t think it was necessary.
“I didn’t want it to affect the decision,” she said. “I just thought it’s a fun thing, it’s a family tie. It’s neat but I didn’t think it should play into any decision about who the next department head is.”
She said she first revealed this information to her colleagues during a faculty retreat in August.
“It was definitely surprising to people and they were pretty excited about it and asked if they could tell people about it,” she said.
Murray-Kolb said she started looking more into Purdue’s history after she joined the faculty and realized Purdue was never married and had no children.
“He was from many generations ago,” she said. “I just never really heard any stories (of him).”
Murray-Kolb thinks of Purdue as a generous man who pioneered education.
“He was interested in the land grant,” she said. “To me, (that) says he was interested in opening up the opportunities for education to anyone.”