Bora Taspek hasn’t been able to sleep for days.
The first thing the president of the Turkish Student Association said he and his friends did after hearing the news Monday morning was call their friends and family. There was no response until two hours later, and during that time they all sat in silent fear.
“We didn’t know the magnitude, we didn’t know anything,” the junior in the College of Engineering said. “All we knew is there was an earthquake and we couldn’t reach some people in those areas.”
Turkish citizens went to sleep in their own beds the evening before Monday, and by the morning more than 380,000 of them were displaced and 23,000 killed by two earthquakes. These earthquakes with a magnitude of 7.5 happened within an hour of each other, hitting a 300 mile radius and 10 major cities in Turkey.
Taspek relived the terror in those few hours when he could not reach any of his loved ones back home. His brown eyes darkened and he shook his head.
“The first thing I felt that morning was ‘Why did I go to sleep last night?’” Taspek said. “I saw the news about it right before I go to sleep. When I woke up I realized how nasty it was.
“I was just a lucky minority. Me and my friends didn't get any family members or loved ones injured or lost during these events. For most people this isn’t true.”
The Purdue Turkish Student Association held a vigil in Wilmeth Active Learning Center on Friday to raise money in support of those affected.
“Come together and unite,” said Kaan Cankiri, treasurer of Purdue Turkish Student Association, in his speech imploring people to raise money for the citizens of Turkey.
Cankiri urged students to donate, saying that even one dollar can go a long way. One American dollar is worth 18.83 Turkish lira, and Cankiri said that can get two thermal blankets in Turkey where displaced citizens are freezing. Turkey urgently needs baby formula, feminine hygiene products and baby diapers, Cankiri said.
“You can buy so much with just $1, and it’s literally not even worth a coffee (here). We all know we spend more than $4 at Starbucks,” Cankiri said, “so I’m really asking from the deep part of my heart for all of you to donate and spread the word around.”
Cankiri is from Turkey but luckily his family was not in the area where the earthquakes happened.
“My mom currently is on-site with the victims of the earthquake,” Cankiri said.
President Mung Chiang made a video to display his support for those in Turkey.
Ata Ulas Guler, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, is from Turkey and has family that were in the impact zone.
“My uncle and his (immediate) family luckily got out of the rubble, but unfortunately his cousin didn’t make it,” Guler said.
Guler and his girlfriend came to the vigil to support the victims in any way they could. They are among other Purdue students that came to donate and show their support.
Lauren Bauer, a junior in the College of Engineering, was amongst them.
“(The TSA) did a really great job bringing light to the events happening, and we’re here to show our support for everyone that has been affected,” Bauer said.
The money raised by the TSA on Monday and Tuesday was only half of what was made in the first two to three hours of the vigil, said Cankiri. The Purdue Islamic Center donated a check to the TSA for $2,000.
“Seeing people donate makes me feel better and united,” Taspek said.