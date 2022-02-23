Landen Weis, is a student in exploratory studies, was charged with battery after punching another man in the face after a football game on Sept. 25 of last year.
The victim suffered multiple fractures to his face, a broken orbital bone and a lost tooth after being attacked following the game outside of the Purdue Team Store. Weis followed the victim out of the Team Store and punched him in the face, running away immediately afterwards. The victim’s father chased Weis but stopped following after multiple minutes of chasing him.
The family of the victim stated that their son accidentally spilled a drink during the game, causing a brief disagreement with the individuals in the row in front of them. They stated that it was possible that Weis was a part of the group in front of them.
The family stated that the attack came “seemingly out of nowhere” and was “unsolicited and not a mutual combatant situation.”
Weis is still enrolled at Purdue, according to spokesperson Tim Doty.