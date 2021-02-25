Purdue Student Government allocated $20,000 to fund a virtual event with Meena Harris, Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece, on March 15.
The fee to host Meena Harris is $15,000 and the remainder goes to the venue in which the event will be hosted, PSG President Assata Gilmore said.
“After everything shakes out, it should be closer to $18,000,” PSG Vice President Hannah Darr said.
Meena Harris will not be able to talk about her aunt at the event because of an ethics rule preventing her from profiting off the name or likeness of Kamala Harris, according to reporting by the Los Angeles Times.
She can talk about politics, Gilmore said, but she will have to discard questions about her aunt.
Meena Harris runs Phenomenal Women Action Committee, a company that sells T-shirts aimed at bringing “awareness to culture, causes, issues and experiences of underrepresented communities,” the PWAC website said. A portion of the proceeds from sales benefit numerous charities.
“We’re looking to purchase some of her merch, so that way we can donate to a charity of our choosing,” Gilmore said. “We’re hoping we can align with the Know Your Rights Campaign, the Colin Kaepernick (organization) and the Bail Project.”
Meena Harris was picked to speak this year because the event will take place during International Women’s Month. PSG was looking for a speaker who could bring a perspective not often represented by speakers who come to Purdue, Gilmore said.
“We feel like her mission with the Phenomenal Woman (Action) Campaign as well as the book she’s written really align with what we do,” Gilmore said, referencing Meena Harris’ book “Ambitious Girl.” “We’re really excited to hear about her legacy and journey as a student leader, and (we) feel like she can provide a really good and new perspective to Purdue students because they don’t typically hear it.”
For the virtual event, Gilmore and Darr will moderate the event from Loeb Playhouse while talking to Meena Harris over Zoom, Gilmore said.
Student-athlete senator
The Boiler Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, headed by senior track and field athlete Samara Miller and redshirt-junior wrestler Jared Florell, helped author a bill to create a student-athlete senator position within PSG.
The bill didn’t pass on Wednesday, with eight votes in favor, eight against and eight abstentions. Bills adding senate positions require a two-thirds majority to pass, according to the PSG Constitution.
Student-athletes have a difficult time reaching administration and moving their concerns up the ladder, Florell said. Exit interviews indicate that student-athletes feel separated from other student organizations.
Because SAAC is part of Purdue Athletics and independent from the University, student-athletes don’t have the same access to representation, bill co-author and senator Olivia Wyrick said.
Some senators and Martia King, director of student involvement for Student Activities and Organizations, brought up concerns that creating a student-athlete senator position would lead to other student populations wanting their own representative.
“Where is the stopping line?” King asked. “Lots of people want a seat at the table.”