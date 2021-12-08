John Purdue and Amelia Earhart dropped by the Convergence Center for Innovation and Collaboration, to commemorate the Center for Career Opportunities 100 year anniversary on Wednesday.
The Center for Career Opportunities, established in 1921, offers career planning, job search document reviews, job and internship search, graduate school application preparation, pre-professional advising and virtual interview practice.
John Norberg a writer and retired director of communications for development, impersonated John Purdue. Earhart’s impersonator left after her presentation.
Author of “Ever True: 150 Years of Giant Leaps at Purdue University” and “Hail Purdue," Norberg has been involved with Purdue for more than 50 years.
Provost Jay T. Akridge, was one of the Purdue administration who honored the CCO.
“It is privilege to be hear as we celebrate the center for career opportunities,” he said. “I think 100 consecutive years of anything is worth acknowledging."
Tim Luzader, executive director of the CCO, talked about the importance of the center.
“It is a big deal that Purdue had the vision through Dean Potter to start a career center 100 years ago, and it is an even bigger deal that is continued through the ages without being dropped,” Luzader said, “it continued to build and it continued to be relevant.”
Students have easy access to these services, he said. Students already have a myCCO account that is where they can create a profile they can download job search artifacts and up load their resume.
Many businesses and corporations work with the CCO and will search through the resumes to find students for internships and jobs Luzader said. Some of them, including General Electric attended the event.
“They bring us together with the students,” said Tony Denhart, a university relations director for the company. “They are a big connector that fills our pipeline for future talent that is enabling us across our divisions of aviation, healthcare and GE power along with GE Renewables to be successful.”
Norberg talked about how Heavilon Hall was built in 1984 with an adjoining tower. Four days later, a boiler inside the building exploded and the subsequent fire destroyed the building.
“I promise you we will build that tower back one brick higher,” Norberg said, quoting former Purdue president James H. Smart.
Heavilon Hall was rebuilt, one year later, nine bricks higher.
"That exemplifies what the students come out of this university with,” Norberg said. “That kinda attitude whatever has been done before, we are going to do a little better and go for one brick higher.”