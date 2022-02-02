Omicron has taken a toll on Purdue, along with the rest of the country, and Dr. Jerome Adams understands that better than most.
Adams, the former U.S. surgeon general under former President Donald Trump and Purdue’s executive director of health equity initiatives, defended Purdue’s method of balancing competing interests and priorities and advised students on how to navigate a pandemic.
Q: What do you do as Purdue’s executive director of health equity initiatives?
A: I’m doing a survey of the campus to determine who’s working in the health equity space and cataloging all the great work that’s going on. We want to identify any overlapping themes so we can figure out if there are places where people should be working together to achieve a sum that is greater than the whole. We also want to identify places where Purdue can be a global leader.
For instance, the Brian Lamb School of Communication is an asset that can help us design and deliver appropriate health messaging to the public. I believe in a “health-in-all-policies” approach, and we need to think beyond just the hospitals, doctors and nurses if we want to improve people’s overall health.
Q: You recently tweeted that every single expert who insists on using their platform to describe Omicron as mild is giving a vaccine-hesitant person one more reason to stay unvaccinated. Purdue President Mitch Daniels and Protect Purdue have put out statements describing Omicron as “mild.” What are your thoughts on this?
A: I think the context for the audience that you’re speaking to is important. Daniels and Protect Purdue’s statement are directed toward helping a highly vaccinated, very young population understand their risk.
To the group they’re speaking to, they’re making a factually accurate statement. The crowd I’m concerned about is a large portion of America that’s unvaccinated and not wearing masks. They hear this message that Omicron is mild, and it gives them more reasons to stay that way.
The honest truth is that getting vaccinated and taking health precautions do render Omicron a mild threat.
Q: Omicron is spreading rapidly on campus, with the 7-day positivity rate reaching over 20%. What should Purdue do to curb the spread?
A: First of all, we need to continue sharing information with the students and help them understand that if we can’t get this spread under control, then the administration may be forced to go to virtual classes. But we also need to help them understand that it’s about each and every one of us being smarter, taking appropriate safety measures and making sure we’re adhering to good mask-wearing even when no one’s watching.
We need to continue to gently appeal to the 11% of students who remain unvaccinated because they’re more likely to spread the virus. Getting vaccinated doesn’t guarantee that you won’t get it, but it does lessen the chance. I think we just need to really double down on the safety measures that we’ve offered.
Q: Many students are afraid of catching Omicron and the disruption it may bring to their daily lives. What would you tell these students?
A: I’d say to those students that their fear is understandable, and we always have to balance fear and concern for safety against living life. The number one thing you can do to stay safe is to get vaccinated and boosted. That gives you the best chance at fighting off the virus.
You should also wear a high-quality mask. One of the things Protect Purdue has done is make N95 masks available for anyone on campus. If you are boosted and wearing an N95 mask, there is an incredibly low chance that you will contract COVID.
I’d also be aware of public spaces and make sure that you’re not around people who may be unvaccinated or unmasked. I’d tell them to take comfort in the fact that we do have an 89% vaccination rate and that we have good mask compliance on campus. Look at your personal risk and make sure you’re doing everything to protect yourself by getting boosted and wearing the best mask you can.
Q: There is 11% of Purdue’s population that remains unvaccinated. What would you say to them to change their minds?
A: We’ve delivered over 500 million doses in this country, and no one is growing an extra toe. The benefit of the vaccine far outweighs the risk. I would also say there are benefits extending beyond the direct health benefits of vaccination.
The more people that are vaccinated, the more likely we’ll be able to continue having in-person classes and the more likely our basketball team will be able to continue playing and hopefully win the NCAA championship. So I would ask them to think about not just themselves but their fellow Boilermakers, too.
Q: You said in a tweet that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should update its definition of being “fully vaccinated” from having received two doses to three. Do you think Purdue should do that as well?
A: It comes down to the scientific definition vs. the policy definition of “fully vaccinated.” From a scientific standpoint, we need to communicate to people that if you’re boosted, you get the best protection. From a policy standpoint, we have to ask: what are we actually trying to achieve in certain populations? It may be that Purdue thinks two doses is sufficient protection for a group of people who are young and committed to wearing masks. I don’t think that’s an inappropriate decision.
If you want to be optimally protected, especially if you’re going to be in an at-risk environment with people who are unmasked, then it behooves you to get the third dose.
Q: What’s your role at Protect Purdue?
A: I’m available to advise and consult people, but I’m not an official part of Protect Purdue. Other than that, I want them to be successful and try as much as possible to maintain in-person classes because we know that the educational outcomes are going to be better if we could actually keep people in classes.
Adams defended the Purdue administration’s handling of the Omicron variant in response to an Exponent column published Thursday, titled “Purdue’s reactionary Omicron response is a leadership failure.”
I thought it was a little harsh on the university. Having visited college campuses across the country, I feel strongly that Purdue’s response has been far above the average and among the best in the country in terms of keeping people safe. We have a high vaccination rate, high mask compliance and the ability to maintain in-person classes.
Omicron is a game-changer for everybody. I don’t agree with the characterization that Purdue’s response is a leadership failure. I think it’s a very tough situation, where you’re always trying to balance the safety issues with keeping things open because there are mental health issues with closing down schools or going to virtual learning.
I think it’s a difficult situation where they’re trying to balance the safety issues with a lot of other mental health and educational issues.