Provost Jay Akridge announced the remote delivery of summer classes, Summer Transition, Advising and Registration days for incoming students and the cancellation of all May events on campus in an email to Boilermakers Monday morning.
"Virtually all courses, graduate and undergraduate, that start in the months of May or June will be conducted remotely," Akridge said in the email. "Limited exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis for small scale experiential learning following a public health review and approval. Details on how departments can request exceptions will be shared with department heads soon."
The decision on how courses in July might be taught will be made by May 15, he said, including summer programs like Summer Start, Summer College for High School and Early Start.
Akridge said it's their hope to offer all originally planned courses for the summer in remote format.
Beyond summer coursework, the email said that all May conferences and events are canceled. The University will decide on the status of June conferences by April 15, and the status of July conferences by May 15. Purdue Athletics will follow guidelines from the University, NCAA and Big Ten.
For incoming freshmen, the introductory experience will also look a little different. Purdue has offered Virtual STAR, an online version of the traditional STAR experience to international students for years. The University will now deliver a remote version of STAR to all incoming students, according to the email.
"Incoming students who have accepted their offers of admission will be enrolled in VSTAR automatically," the email reads. "Students will work with an academic advisor virtually to pre-register for their courses."
Further admission and orientation events might be resumed in July, but that decision will be made by May 15. Details on these events should be shared in the coming weeks, per the email.
"Thank you, once again, for everything that each of you is doing to adapt to this unprecedented situation," Akridge writes. "Our campus continues to thrive because of your hard work and flexibility."