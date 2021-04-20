The Greater Lafayette area is highly likely to see snow today into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain is expected to last until 2 p.m., at which point precipitation will turn into rain and snow showers. "The snow could be heavy at times," the weather service says.
Temperatures are projected to fall to a low of 29 degrees Fahrenheit this evening. Day and evening snowfall could add up to about an inch on the ground, according to the weather service.
The NWS issued a hazardous weather warning, saying "during heavier snow showers, visibilities will likely drop to near 0."
There is a slight chance snow showers may continue until about 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The NWS issued a freeze warning for every county in Indiana from 10 p.m. today to 10 a.m. Wednesday. Frost and freezing conditions may kill crops and other sensitive vegetation while possibly damaging unprotected outdoor plumbing, NWS said.
The weather service said Hoosiers should take steps to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, the pipes should be wrapped, drained or allowed to slowly drip.
A freeze watch will continue into Thursday morning, with widespread frost present.