Conversation hearts with short messages are iconic examples of Valentine’s Day candy. But they are not the only type of candies relevant to the holiday — other offerings include heart-shaped candies; candy with red, pink and white coloring; and even normal candy with themed packaging.
Several students said that chocolate candies are their favorite.
“I like milk chocolate and gummy bears,” said Mackenzie Hamilton, a freshman in the Polytechnic Institute.
Hamilton said she already bought candy for herself and her best friends at Target.
“I got them chocolate heart boxes and Sour Patch Kids, and I got another one (of them) Twix bars.”
“I like Hershey’s, any type of Hershey’s,” said Dominic Ramos, a freshman in the Krannert School of Management. “It’s my favorite type of candy in general.”
Krishna Mohan Adabala, a graduate student from India in the College of Engineering, said the chocolate he likes isn’t common in the United States.
“Cadbury used to release a Valentine’s Day edition of their chocolate during this week, Cadbury Silk,” he said.
However, not many other students said they intended to purchase Valentine’s Day candy for themselves or others.
“I usually just buy candy randomly,” said Shan Jiang, a doctorate student in the College of Engineering. “I don’t have any plans or an exact date.”
Some stores, like the Target located at 300 W. State St. in West Lafayette, are offering sales on their Valentine’s Day-themed candy. Shoppers save money if they buy several bags. For example, buying three bags of Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Hearts discounts each bag, regularly priced at $3.59, 26 cents to a price of $3.33.
Nyceah Terry, a cashier at Target, said she has noticed students checking out with candy recently.
“Since we first put it out, around early January to now, [it’s been] pretty common,” she said.
McCord Candies, located at 536 Main St. in Lafayette, is offering several limited-time options to customers, including heart-shaped chocolate boxes. The store is busy around this time of year, co-owner Denise Bootsma said.
“We’re getting ready to dip strawberries and make more candy canes,” she said. “We’ve been taking orders online and through phone and walk-ins.”
The chocolate-dipped strawberries are McCord’s most popular Valentine’s Day item. Due to popular demand, McCord is also expanding its sale of a usually limited-time item.
“We made over 30,000 candy canes this past Christmas, so we’re going to do the same thing for Valentine’s Day,” Bootsma said. “We’re selling bags of candy cane bits.”
Bootsma said people should support local businesses in the community.
“Prior to this week, from January to last week, sales have been awful,” she said. “It’s just so important for people to shop local and shop small.”