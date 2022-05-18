A Purdue liberal arts student reported Friday that he was scammed out of $150,000.
The 22-year-old student told police he received a call on April 20 from a person who claimed to be the German international shipping company DHL, who said the student was a subject in a money laundering investigation and that he had to wire money.
The student followed the instructions on four different dates during a two-week period, the last being May 9. The amount totaled about $150,000, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said.
Scams against international students are apparently all too common. The Exponent reported on another incident last month in which
an international student reported he lost about $3,000 after two subjects called him in two back-to-back phone calls and claimed to be a federal immigration authority in one call and from West Lafayette Police Department in another.
Ferguson said both subjects told the victim that he wasn’t “properly registered with immigration authorities and a warrant had been issued for his arrest.” The suspects then told the victim that he needed to pay an “immigration bond” or he would be arrested.
Unfortunately, it is difficult for law enforcement to retrieve money sent overseas, Ferguson said. Once the money is sent, especially with wired money, money "mules" move it out of the account and disperse it, making it difficult to track, according to the FBI.
But there are things people can do to prevent being scammed.
* Be aware of how the criminal justice system in America works. A common scam is when someone asks for gift cards over the phone while pretending to be an authority figure, which police officers will never do.
“Even the IRS will not call you on the phone to demand that you wire them money,” Ferguson said. “If you get a call demanding money and it's not something that sounds familiar to you, it's probably a scam.”
* Understand the services that most banks offer, such as SWIFT recall. If it has been less than 72 hours since it has been sent and the amount is over $50,000, the payment can be stopped, according to Ferguson.
* But citizens should not depend on Caller IDs to determine whether a call is a scam, he said, as there are ways to falsify those numbers. “People have even used the West Lafayette Police Department number to catch people in scams, which is very frustrating,” he noted.
“If you're not a money launderer, then you should have zero worries about a money laundering investigation,” he said, “and you certainly should not send someone money to prove that you're being cooperative.”