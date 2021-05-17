Tuesday
GAME NITE — DARTS, POOL, AND BOARD GAMES
8 to 11 p.m. at Knickerbocker Saloon, 113 N. 5th St., Lafayette. Free.
Wednesday
WEST LAFAYETTE FARMERS MARKET
3:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays in Cumberland Park, 3065 N. Salisbury St., through October.
ACTOR-COMEDIAN CHRIS KATTAN
7:30 p.m. at Carnahan Hall, 2200 Elmwood Ave., Suite A6, Lafayette. Kattan is an American actor, comedian and author best known for his work as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” his role as Bob on the first four seasons of “The Middle,” for playing Doug Butabi in “A Night at the Roxbury” and Bunnicula in “Bunnicula.” All sections are first come first served. Show is all ages but recommended for 17 and over. Tickets $20 to $55.
Thursday
WINES ON THE TERRACE
4:30 to 8:30 p.m. monthly on the third Thursday at Fowler House Mansion, 909 South St., Lafayette. $25 plus tax per person. To book or for more information on other events, see fowlerhouse.org.
Saturday
HISTORIC LAFAYETTE FARMERS MARKET (DOWNTOWN)
5th Street between Main and Columbia streets to Ferry Street, Saturdays through October, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
HOWL NIGHTS
7 p.m. Saturdays and weekend nights through the season at Wolf Park, 4004 E. 800 N., Battle Ground. Guests will learn how wolves communicate, both through their “trademark” behavior – the howl, and through body language. Wolf Park staff members will join the wolves midway through the program to demonstrate how our animal curators communicate with our wolves through positive reinforcement training and reading body language. Guests will be encouraged to howl along as the wolves serenade the park. First 30 minutes, the walking path is open, followed by the howl program. Reserve admission in advance; $12 for adults. More info: wolfpark.org.