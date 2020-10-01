Rick Kase, who voted for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2016 election, said he’s now voting for President Donald Trump. In fact, he has bet $50 that Trump will win.
“Biden is a puppet,” said Rick Kase, a senior double-majoring in Computer Science and Political Science. “His base is in the process of taking over the Democratic party and making something new.”
Kase said he believes people are voting by party rather than for a specific leader.
“I am voting against the ‘new Democratic party,’” he said.
Kase and many other students gathered on Tuesday night at Beering Hall to watch the presidential debate and discuss their opinions. At least one other watch party occurred at Meredith Hall.
The majority of those planning to vote for Biden at the watch parties said it is purely because Trump strikes them as a worse option.
Faith Adams, a freshman in Exploratory Studies, also plans on voting for Biden because he’s “not Trump,” and categorized herself as “mostly Democratic.” She has been politically active for the last two years or so.
“I realized what my parents believed wasn’t morally right,” she said, “so I started looking into politics for myself.”
Bridget Bondi, a sophomore in the College of Engineering, said she will vote for Biden because he is more liberal and his overall values align more with hers.
She said has been politically active since she turned 18 and could vote in elections. Her main concerns for this upcoming election are environmental issues and prospective solutions to the coronavirus pandemic.
Other more conservative members watching the debate discussed why they were voting for Trump despite a tumultuous year for the president. The economy was strong before the pandemic, the supporters said, and the financial consequences of business shutdowns were difficult to abate.
Anya Welborn, a self-described moderate Republican and a senior double-majoring in Communications and Political Science, said she recalls watching election results when she was young.
She said she is voting for Trump because “the economy was at an all-time high before COVID-19 hit.”
Students on both sides of the political spectrum shared similar opinions about the election overall. Many said they are tired of seeing the same type of people in office.
Chloe Humphrey, a student in the Polytechnic Institute, said she was disillusioned with the majority of the political candidates coming from older generations. She said most are “literally ancient” and that a change is needed to maintain accurate representation of the public.
“I think we need a fresh face in the office to offer some new perspectives on all that is going on in our country,” said Rachel Dunlap, a freshman studying animal science.
Many students expressed their overall dissatisfaction with the current political climate, which was on full display during the contentious debate characterized by frequent interruptions.
Welborn said politics seems “pretty rough” because of increased polarization between Democrats and Republicans.
“I’m not happy with either candidate,” said Emily Johnson, a senior in Political Science and a Biden voter. “It’s like choosing the lesser of two evils.”